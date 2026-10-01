Federal Government unveils special energy zones for industrial power supply

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government is establishing designated energy zones across major commercial hubs to supply round-the-clock electricity to high-demand areas.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, announced the initiative following discussions with executives from selected electricity distribution companies.

Planned locations for the energy zones include the Lagos axis, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, and the Enugu-Port Harcourt corridor.

MAIN STORY

Special energy zones are being established across key commercial and industrial centres by the Federal Government to provide continuous electricity to high-demand locations.

The initiative was finalized during a strategic closed-door meeting between the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and the leadership of major electricity distribution companies, according to a statement released by Adeola Labzy, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the minister.

Implementation of the special zones will focus on primary economic corridors, including the Lagos axis, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano route, and the Enugu-Port Harcourt region. Ministry officials indicated that the strategy supports government objectives to apply a structured approach to power sector reforms and align energy availability with industrial growth and job creation goals.

Addressing distribution bottlenecks, the minister pointed out that sector limitations involve more than generation and transmission constraints, noting that the volume of power absorbed and delivered at the retail level remains a critical factor. The planned energy zones are intended to bridge this distribution gap, stimulate commercial and industrial electricity demand, and improve revenue collections for distribution companies. Furthermore, the administration committed to upgrading infrastructure in high-demand areas to match consumption needs in expanding economic centers.

The closed-door discussions included executive representatives from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric, Eko Power, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, and the Sahara Energy Group.

THE ISSUES

Retail distribution bottlenecks and inadequate local infrastructure frequently prevent generated electricity from reaching industrial and commercial end users effectively. Enhancing the collection efficiency and commercial viability of distribution networks is essential for maintaining power supply stability in designated high-demand corridors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The constraint on the sector is not limited to generation and transmission but includes how much power is taken up and delivered at the distribution end.” – Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power

WHAT’S NEXT

Participating distribution companies and the Ministry of Power will coordinate infrastructure deployment and operational requirements across the designated commercial corridors.

BOTTOM LINE

Targeted energy zones are being developed across key economic corridors to resolve distribution bottlenecks, boost industrial power absorption, and improve collection performance for distribution networks.