Ooni gives NBA star Jaylen Brown Yoruba name

Key Points

Ooni of Ife gives NBA star Jaylen Brown the Yoruba name Babatunde.

The traditional ruler says the name connects Brown to his ancestral heritage.

Brown says the visit helped him learn more about his roots.

Main Story

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has given Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown the traditional Yoruba name “Babatunde” during the basketball player’s visit to Ile-Ife.

Brown, who plays in the National Basketball Association (NBA), was received by the Ooni at his palace on Monday in the historic Yoruba city.

The traditional ruler, accompanied by other monarchs and palace officials, formally bestowed the name on the American basketball player as part of an effort to reconnect people of African descent with their ancestral heritage.

In a statement by his Senior Media Officer, Sodiq Lawal, Ogunwusi said Babatunde means “the father has returned” or “ancestor has returned”.

The Ooni described the name as Brown’s ancestral identity and said it formally connected the basketball star to his Yoruba heritage and ancestral roots.

“This is to certify that you have been officially issued Babatunde as your traditional and ancestral name.

“Henceforth, you shall be known as Babatunde Jaylen Brown,” Ogunwusi told him.

He expressed confidence that the ancestral name would bring Brown good fortune while strengthening his connection with Yoruba heritage.

Ogunwusi used the visit to highlight Ile-Ife’s historical and spiritual importance as a centre of Yoruba civilisation and ancestral heritage.

He said the transatlantic slave trade and forced migration had separated families and communities with shared ancestral origins across Africa and the diaspora.

According to the Ooni, reconnecting with ancestral roots could help people of African descent better understand their history, identity and cultural heritage.

He said the palace had preserved generations of ancestral history, royal lineage and Yoruba cultural traditions, making Ile-Ife an important destination for people seeking to understand their heritage.

Ogunwusi encouraged Africans in the diaspora to visit Ile-Ife and other locations connected to their ancestry, saying such visits could deepen their appreciation of African culture and identity.

Brown expressed appreciation to the Ooni for the reception and hospitality during his visit.

The NBA star said the experience gave him an opportunity to learn more about his heritage and encouraged others to visit places connected to their ancestral roots.

The Issues

The naming ceremony goes beyond Brown’s visit as it reflects efforts to strengthen cultural and ancestral links between Africans on the continent and people of African descent in the diaspora.

For Ile-Ife, the engagement also provides an opportunity to promote the city’s historical and cultural heritage to an international audience.

What’s Being Said

This is to certify that you have been officially issued Babatunde as your traditional and ancestral name.” – Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife

“Henceforth, you shall be known as Babatunde Jaylen Brown.” – Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife

What’s Next

Brown is expected to continue his engagement with his ancestral heritage following the visit, while the Ooni has encouraged other people of African descent to visit Ile-Ife and other sites connected to their ancestry.

Bottom Line

The Ooni of Ife has bestowed the Yoruba name “Babatunde” on NBA star Jaylen Brown, describing it as a formal connection to his ancestral heritage. Brown said the visit helped him learn more about his roots.