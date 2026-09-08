Troops foil Boko Haram ambush, dismantle camps in Borno

Key Points

Operation Hadin Kai troops foiled a suspected Boko Haram ambush in Borno.

Several makeshift camps used as temporary hideouts were dismantled.

Troops recovered a motorcycle, bicycles, ammunition and rocket-propelled grenade bombs.

Main Story

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have foiled an ambush by suspected Boko Haram terrorists and dismantled several makeshift camps in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

The troops, from 27 Task Force Brigade, Sector 2, encountered the suspected terrorists during a routine patrol along the Buni Gari-Buratai axis on Sept. 7.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Capt. Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the troops responded to the attack, forcing the terrorists to retreat from the area.

Reinforcements were subsequently deployed to secure the ambush site and search the surrounding area.

The operation led to the discovery of several makeshift camps which the military assessed to have been used as temporary staging and hideout locations by the terrorists.

Troops dismantled the camps and recovered one motorcycle, bicycles, one magazine, ammunition and rocket-propelled grenade bombs.

Goni said no military personnel was killed or injured during the encounter, although some military vehicles were damaged.

“Notwithstanding the damage, the troops remained operational and successfully completed the mission,” he said.

He said the operation reflected the military’s effort to prevent terrorist groups from establishing freedom of movement and operating bases within the theatre.

Goni said the security situation in the area remained calm but unpredictable, with troops continuing patrols and coordinated security operations across their area of responsibility.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, movements or activities to security agencies.

The military spokesman said information from members of the public remained important to the early detection and disruption of terrorist activities.

The Issues

The discovery of temporary camps indicates the security challenge posed by terrorist elements attempting to maintain hideouts and staging locations within the area.

Continued patrols and intelligence from residents are therefore important to preventing such locations from being used to support further attacks.

What’s Being Said

“During the operation, troops discovered and dismantled several makeshift camps assessed to have been used by the terrorists as temporary staging and hideout locations.” – . Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East

“Notwithstanding the damage, the troops remained operational and successfully completed the mission.” – Capt. Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East

What’s Next

Troops are maintaining patrols and coordinated security operations across the theatre while the military continues efforts to disrupt terrorist activities.

Residents have also been urged to report suspicious movements, persons and activities to security agencies.

Bottom Line

Operation Hadin Kai troops foiled a suspected Boko Haram ambush in Biu and dismantled several camps discovered in the surrounding area. The military said no troop was injured, while weapons and other items were recovered.