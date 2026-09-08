Customs officer dies in Cross River road crash

Key Points

A 54-year-old Customs officer died in a lone crash along the Ikom-Calabar Highway.

Police said he lost control while attempting to avoid a pothole.

The command urged motorists to exercise caution and pay attention to road conditions.

Main Story

A 54-year-old officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Etteng Ise, has died in a lone motor accident along the Ikom-Calabar Highway in Cross River.

The accident occurred at about 2:56 p.m. on Monday near Alesi Village in Ikom Local Government Area.

The Cross River Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Calabar by its spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah.

Eitokpah said Ise, who was attached to the Mfum Border in Etung Local Government Area, was driving along the highway when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a pothole.

The vehicle subsequently left the road, entered the bush and struck a tree.

The Customs officer was taken to Holy Family Hospital, Ikom, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

His remains were later deposited at the hospital mortuary.

The police command expressed condolences to Ise’s family, colleagues and the Nigeria Customs Service following the incident.

The Issues

The accident highlights the risks posed by poor road conditions to motorists, particularly on major highways.

The police also linked its safety appeal to the need for motorists to remain alert to road conditions and take precautions while driving.

What’s Being Said

The police command urged motorists to “exercise caution, avoid excessive speed and remain vigilant while driving, particularly on highways.”

The command also appealed to road users to “remain attentive to road conditions and take necessary precautions to prevent avoidable crashes.”

What’s Next

The police command is urging motorists to exercise greater caution on highways and pay close attention to road conditions to reduce the risk of further crashes.

Bottom Line

A Customs officer, Etteng Ise, died after his vehicle left the Ikom-Calabar Highway and hit a tree while he was reportedly trying to avoid a pothole.