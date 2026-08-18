NSE urges engineers to drive innovation for national development

Key Points

NSE Ibadan Branch urges engineers to support national security and critical infrastructure protection.

The branch says young engineers must develop skills in emerging technologies.

It will promote stronger links between engineering education and industry.

The 2026 Engineering Week will feature technical, professional and leadership activities.

Main Story

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan Branch, has urged engineers to develop innovative solutions that can strengthen national security, protect critical infrastructure and support sustainable development.

The branch made the call on Monday in Ibadan while unveiling activities for its 2026 Engineering Week.

The event, themed “Engineering Innovation for National Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Sustainable Development in Nigeria”, is designed to address some of the country’s developmental and security challenges.

The branch chairman, Ayokunnu Ojedele, said engineers had an important role to play in protecting national assets and improving living conditions through practical solutions.

He said the branch was also placing greater emphasis on developing young engineers to prepare them for changing technological and industry requirements.

Ojedele said the Young Engineers Programme would focus on innovation, leadership and sustainable development, with attention to areas including artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, smart infrastructure and renewable energy.

He said the programme would also help expose young engineers to practical industry applications by strengthening collaboration between academic institutions and businesses.

The chairman encouraged young professionals to pursue continuous learning, mentorship, networking and entrepreneurship rather than limiting their ambitions to finding employment.

He said the country needed engineers capable of developing solutions to its economic, infrastructure and security challenges.

The Issues

The NSE said Nigeria’s development challenges require engineers to adapt to emerging technologies while strengthening their capacity to address national security, infrastructure and sustainability concerns.

What’s Being Said

“We cannot afford to remain spectators at this stage of rapid technological transformation. Our young engineers must be innovators, problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, ethical professionals and responsible leaders.” – Ayokunnu Ojedele, Chairman, NSE Ibadan Branch.

What’s Next

The Engineering Week will feature a symposium and exhibition, technical visits to major road projects, the branch’s AGM and election, induction of new members, a dinner and awards night. The programme will also include discussions on AI, digital transformation, engineering leadership and the academia-industry gap.

Bottom Line

NSE Ibadan is positioning its Engineering Week as a platform to strengthen professional capacity, particularly among young engineers, while encouraging the profession to contribute more directly to Nigeria’s security, infrastructure and sustainable development.