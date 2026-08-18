FGN, IFAD urge Anambra to adopt framework for VCDP projects

Key Points

FGN/IFAD calls for a regulatory framework to sustain VCDP-supported infrastructure.

Local councils are urged to formalise facility management committees through bye-laws.

Anambra plans to release its agricultural strategy after consultations with stakeholders.

Stakeholders call for stronger ownership and accountability for project sustainability.

Main Story

The Federal Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (FGN/IFAD) have urged the Anambra Government to establish a regulatory framework for projects under the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP).

The National Programme Coordinator of FGN/IFAD VCDP, Dr Fatima Aliyu, made the call on Monday at a policy dialogue on institutionalising Operations and Maintenance (O&M) frameworks for market infrastructure in Awka.

Represented by the programme’s Knowledge Management and Communications Adviser, Vera Onyeaka-Onyilo, Aliyu said a formal framework was necessary to protect VCDP-supported investments and ensure their continued use.

She also urged local government councils to adopt the recommendations through appropriate bye-laws within their jurisdictions.

The programme identified budgetary provision, preventive maintenance, training for operations and maintenance teams, public-private funding and community-based early warning systems as measures needed to keep the infrastructure functional.

Aliyu also called on local government chairmen to support the establishment of Facility Management Committees and protect market infrastructure from encroachment and neglect.

The Anambra Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Ben Odoemena, commended the programme’s interventions, describing them as an avenue for expanding agribusiness opportunities.

Odoemena said the state’s Agricultural Strategy Plan would be released within weeks following consultations with relevant stakeholders.

He said the strategy would support Anambra’s push towards agro-industrialisation, with emphasis on food security, availability, affordability and access to nutritious food.

The state programme coordinator of FGN/IFAD VCDP, Dr Deborah Onyefulu, said the dialogue was intended to strengthen ownership, accountability and institutional commitment to maintaining programme-supported investments.

She urged stakeholders to move beyond discussions towards concrete action and long-term ownership of the projects.

The Issues

FGN/IFAD said the absence of formal maintenance structures could undermine the sustainability of market infrastructure and other investments supported through the VCDP.

What’s Being Said

“I implore local government chairmen who are our link to grassroots to support in the passage of Council bye-laws that formalize Facility Management Committees.” – Fatima Aliyu, National Programme Coordinator, FGN/IFAD VCDP.

What’s Next

Local government councils are expected to work towards establishing appropriate bye-laws and management structures, while Anambra plans to unveil its Agricultural Strategy Plan after completing stakeholder consultations.

Bottom Line

FGN/IFAD wants Anambra and local councils to move from implementing VCDP projects to creating systems that will keep the infrastructure functional and productive over the long term.