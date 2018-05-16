National Stadium Now Under Lagos State Government Management

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of National Stadium, Surulere to Lagos State Government for retrofitting and upgrading to host international sporting tournaments, the State Government said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ongoing annual Ministerial Press Briefing at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Kweku Tandoh, said it was gratifying to report that after series of back and forth, action would commence next week on paperwork for the formal handover of the facility to the State Government