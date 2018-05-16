FG Has Recovered Trillions in The Fight Against Corruption-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration has succeeded in recovering trillions of naira stolen by people without conscience.

He made this known in his address at the commissioning of the new headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission located at Jabi District in Abuja.

Buhari stressed that under his watch, all Nigerians were now aware that corrupt officials would be held to account, no matter how long it took.

He added that the anti-corruption war was not easy to fight because it affected different branches of national life.

The president said throughout the journey of his national life, he had made the anti-corruption fight a major agenda.

He, however, expressed the hope that other arms of government including the judiciary and legislature would collaborate with the executive on the current war against corruption in the country.

Buhari said: “This is another milestone in our determined and collective fight against corruption.

“Throughout my journey in national service and since 2015, I have made a very conscious decision to pursue a vigorous fight against corruption in public life.

“Since 2015, we have made significant progress in the fight against corruption. Everyone now knows that corrupt officials will be held to account, no matter how long it takes.

“We are pursuing recoveries everywhere and are making sure that anyone who has been found culpable is made to answer for his or her crime under the law.

“It is my hope and expectation that the judiciary, which is a critical stakeholder and partner in the war against corruption, would continue to collaborate with the Executive to bring corrupt people to book.”

Buhari called on the Legislature which provides the legal framework for the anti-corruption war to add more verve to the determination of the government to rid the nation of the brazen corruption witnessed in recent years.

This, he said, could be achieved through a review of archaic provisions in the nation’s laws and proactive passage of new legislation.