Oil & Gas | Tender Opportunity for Provision of Machine Shop Services at Eroton E & P Company Limited

Overview

EROTON E & P COMPANY LIMITED

OPERATOR OF THE OML18 ASSET

RC1137060

TENDER OPPORTUNITY FOR PROVISION OF MACHINE SHOP SERVICES IN OML 18

(EEP17-0009)

(1) INTRODUCTION

EROTON E and P Nigeria Limited; the operator of NNPC/Eroton JV invites interested and reputable contractors with suitable equipment and relevant experience to tender for the provision of machine shop services in OML 18.The Company plans to initiate a field development programme in OML 18 which will necessitate drilling and completion of thirty-six new and workover wells within a three-year period.

(2) SCOPE OF WORK

The Service includes the provision of personnel and equipment required for the execution of machine shop services in support of 0ML18 field development or any other additional Permit Area in which company has the right to conduct petroleum operations within Nigeria. The contractor shall be responsible for the provision of the following:

(1) Contractor shall establish base/shop facilities, complete with general purpose lathes, vertical/horizontal boring machines and other equipment in the machine shop required for execution of work.

(2) Provision of personnel equipment, materials and all other items, whether of a temporary or permanent nature, required to execute Services on a non-exclusive basis, as required and at the discretion of company.

(3) Contractor shall provide QA/QC experts ensuring compliance with industry accepted standards

(4) Contractor is responsible for the safe keeping of his equipment and related materials on the Rig and back loading to Base.

The contract duration shall be for a period of two (2) firm years plus one (1) year optional extension.

(3) MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS

(a) To be eligible for this tender exercise, interested contractors are required to be pre-qualified in the 3.05.01 Steel/Piping/Mechanical services category of the NipeX Joint Qualification (NJQS) Database. All successfully pre-qualified suppliers in this category will receive Invitation to Technical Tender (ITT).

(b) To determine if you are pre-qualified and view the product/service category you are listed for: Open http://vendors.nipexjqs.com and access NJQS with your log in details. Click on Products/Services Status tab to view your status and product codes.

(c) If you are not listed in a product/service category you are registered with DPR to do business, contact NipeX office at 8, Bayo Kuku Street, Ikoyi Lagos with your DPR certificate as evidence for verification and necessary update.

(d) To initiate the JQS pre-qualification process, access www.nipex-ng.com, click on services tab followed by NJQS registration.

(e) To be eligible, all tenderers must comply with the requirements of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010. Non-compliance shall result in disqualification from bidding for the opportunity.

(4) CLOSING DATE

Only Tenderers who are registered with NJQS Product/category (3.05.01 steel/ Piping/Mechanical services) as at 6th June, 2018 being the advert close date shall be invited to submit Technical Bids.

(5) NIGERIAN CONTENT

Bidders are to note that they will be requested during the technical tender to give full details of their relevant strategy to ensure that they fully comply with provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010. Consequently, bidders’ submissions shall be evaluated strictly with the minimum evaluation criteria defined in ‘The Act’. Failure to meet the Nigerian Content requirements is a “fatal flaw.”

In line with the above, Tenderers responding to this advertisement are required to submit the following in compliance with the Nigerian Content Act, 2010:

(1) Demonstrate that the entity is a Nigerian-registered/owned company. Submission of certified true copies of CAC forms 10, 02 & 07 (or its equivalent; CAC 23, 2.4, 2.5, etc.) including company memorandum and article of association and other evidence of entity’s incorporation, shareholding and ownership structure in Nigeria.

(2) Develop a Nigerian Content Plan that demonstrates the full utilization of Nigerian labour and services with detailed description of role, work scope and man-hours in order to achieve the minimum target as set out in the requirements of the NOGICD Act 2010 (80% Man-hour; Other Drilling Services) for this project. Where in-country capacity is inadequate, propose innovations to bridge the gap

(3) A plan of how it intends to give first consideration to materials, manufactured

as well as assembled goods of Nigerian origin which shall include a breakdown

of all materials and consumables to be utilized and identifying those that are

found locally, finished products and materials that will be procured from Nigerian

manufacturing and assembly plants, finished goods that order can be placed

from outside Nigeria through Nigerian authorized vendors and accredited agents

and those that would be directly imported

(4) Details of the company’s corporate organizations, overall human resources

structure (management, supervisors, senior and junior skilled officers, etc.),

identifying positions manned/occupied by Nigerian nationals with evidence of

type of employment in-country and identifying the positions manned/occupied

by other nationals

(5) Where the bidding entity lacks capacity, genuine alliances with other Nigerian companies or multinational companies for the purpose of technology transfer shall be encouraged. The alliance/joint venture shall be executed with binding Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed by chief executives of both entities stating clear work-share ratio among the parties and time frame for growth or transfer to be achieved.

(6) A detailed description of the location of in-country committed facilities and infrastructure (assets, equipment, technical office, and administrative space, storage, etc.) in Nigeria to support this contract.

(7) Tenderers to submit a detailed training plan which shall provide sustainable training and development (including certification as applicable) for Nigerians in line with the Human Capacity Development Initiative Guideline of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board’s (NCDMB). The training plan will include contract-specific training and estimated man-hours. Tenderer is required to submit MOA with Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) trainers to support their training plan, which shall be 10% of the project Man-hours or 3% of the total contract sum.

(8) Provide evidence to show that a minimum of 50% of the equipment to be

deployed for the work is owned by the Nigerian subsidiary if international or

multinational company is working through the Nigerian subsidiary including

equipment list (Tenderer to provide verifiable evidence (purchase receipt bill of

sale, etc.) of ownership of equipment in executing this contract.

(9) Provide evidence of approved Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate or status of the application submitted to NCDMB for the certificate for the procurement of all equipment, systems and packages to be supplied on the contract (where applicable). Where Tenderer intends to use subcontractor(s)/supplier(s), Tenderer shall provide same information for the nominated supplier(s)/sub-contractor(s).

(10) Detailed specific programmes in place to transfer technology and skills to Nigerian businesses

(11) Provide evidence of completed registration on NCDMB NOGICD JQS portal.

NOTE: Land and Swamp operations are exclusively for Nigerian indigenous service companies that have a minimum of 51 % equity shareholding.

(6) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(i) Interested suppliers must be pre-qualified for this product/service category in NJQS.

(ii) Full tendering procedure will be provided only to contractors that have been successfully pre-qualified in NJQS.

(iii) This advertisement shall neither be construed as an Invitation to Tender (ITT) nor a commitment on the part of the Company to award a contract to any supplier and/or associated companies, subcontractors or agents.

(iv) This advertisement shall not entitle pre-qualified companies to make any claims whatsoever and/ or seek any indemnity from EROTON and/ or its partners by virtue of such companies having been pre-qualified in NJQS.

(v) All costs incurred in registering and pre-qualifying for this and other products/ services categories in NJQS shall be borne solely by suppliers.

(vi) Suppliers that are pre-qualified for this product/service category in NJQS must ensure that the name and contact details (physical address, email address and telephone numbers) of their company and authorised/responsible personnel is up to date in their company profile in the NJQS data base.

(vii) EROTON shall communicate only with the authorised/responsible personnel of pre-qualified companies and not through unauthorised individuals or agents.

Please visit NipeX portal at www.nipex-ng.com for this advert and other information