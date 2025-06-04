Nasboi Survives Ghastly Car Accident During Davido Verse Tour

Nigerian singer and comedian, Nasboi, is counting his blessings after surviving a serious car accident during his ongoing nationwide tour aimed at securing a music collaboration with Afrobeat star, Davido.

Nasboi, who recently went viral for his unconventional campaign—kneeling in all 36 Nigerian states as a symbolic plea for a Davido verse—shared the harrowing experience during an Instagram Live session with fans.

In the video, his vehicle appeared severely damaged, crushed beneath the rear of a heavy-duty truck. The front end was nearly destroyed, with mangled metal and shattered glass showing just how close the incident came to being fatal. Despite the wreckage, Nasboi appeared calm but visibly shaken, assuring viewers that he walked away unharmed.

“Omo, me I no even know. Na laugh I just dey laugh because this is crazy,” he said. “Na to give up at this point. It’s crazy, but we thank God nobody was harmed. No injuries at all.”

The accident occurred shortly after Nasboi had completed the seventh leg of his 36-state tour. Just days earlier, he had announced the campaign as a heartfelt attempt to get Davido’s attention.

Since news of the crash broke, fans, fellow artists, and followers have flooded his social media with messages of concern, urging him to abandon the journey for his own safety.

Singer BNXN (formerly Buju) commented, “Please go home!! 🏡”

Another user wrote: “Bro, please drop this concept abeg. Nigeria no safe for this kind waka. This is unnecessarily risky 😢💔.”

Others encouraged him to prioritize his well-being, reassuring him that Davido had likely received the message.

“Thank God for keeping you safe, my bro! Let the journey go—safety first. Davido has already heard you loud and clear. If it’s in God’s plan, the verse will come. Be safe, brother.”

The accident has sparked renewed conversations online about the dangers of road travel in Nigeria and the lengths to which artists go for recognition.

While Nasboi has yet to confirm whether he will continue the tour, his close brush with death has left many praying he chooses caution over continuation.