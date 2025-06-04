Lagos Launches Informal Land Mapping Project To Optimise Urban Space

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled a new land mapping initiative designed to identify and optimise the use of informal spaces across Lagos State. Speaking through his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Sam Egube, at the official handover of three operational vehicles to the Lagos State Informal Space Management Agency (LASISMA) on Tuesday, the governor said the project aims to define and regulate informal land use in the state.

LASISMA, the agency tasked with overseeing informal spaces and unregulated business activity, will lead the implementation of the initiative.

Sanwo-Olu explained that many open spaces and roadside setbacks across Lagos remain unaccounted for in formal development plans, yet present opportunities for more productive and aesthetic use.

“This initiative marks the beginning of a comprehensive mapping of informal spaces in Lagos. These are lands that were never formally planned—such as incidental open areas or road setbacks—but are still critical to the city’s organisation and functionality,” he said.

The governor added that a pilot phase would commence within the next six months, during which informal lands will be surveyed and their purposes formally defined by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Sanwo-Olu warned against the unauthorised use of these spaces, noting that proper designation and regulation are essential for sustainable urban development.

“You cannot simply occupy these lands at will. They must be assigned for specific uses in line with the state’s planning vision. This is how we can achieve a well-organised and efficient city,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, emphasised the importance of making the most of Lagos’s limited land resources.

“Our land is our oil. Every square metre must be accounted for and put to purposeful use,” he said. “Even informal spaces—though temporary—must be properly managed, with clear knowledge of who is using them and for what purpose.”

He noted that while the government will continue to allow legitimate uses such as parks and transport hubs on informal lands, these activities must now be formally approved and regulated, including appropriate fees where applicable.

Oluyinka stressed that the goal is not to displace anyone but to improve order, safety, and value generation from public spaces.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, said the mapping project would bring an end to arbitrary land use.

“With this project, each space will have a defined purpose. This means we won’t have people erecting structures like telecom masts in areas designated as bus stops,” he explained.

LASISMA General Manager, Mr. Dasisi Osho, expressed appreciation to the governor for equipping the agency with three vehicles to enhance field operations.

“These tools will significantly improve our mobility and efficiency,” Osho said. “We’re committed to ensuring every piece of informal land in Lagos is used in a way that supports the city’s development goals.”

He reaffirmed LASISMA’s dedication to transforming informal spaces into well-managed assets that benefit residents and contribute to Lagos’s broader urban development agenda.