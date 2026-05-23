SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic IPOs threaten magnificent seven’s market grip

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 22, 2026

Key Points

SpaceX targets $1.75–$2.3 trillion valuation with June 12 Nasdaq listing under ticker SPCX

with June 12 Nasdaq listing under ticker SPCX OpenAI eyes September IPO at up to $1 trillion valuation amid Microsoft-backed expansion

at up to amid Microsoft-backed expansion Anthropic plans October debut at $900 billion valuation , positioning Claude AI against rivals

at , positioning Claude AI against rivals Combined IPO wave could trigger tens of billions in passive reallocations from existing tech leaders

from existing tech leaders Nasdaq revises index inclusion rules, enabling faster entry for mega-IPOs into benchmarks

Main Story

SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are preparing blockbuster IPOs in 2026 that could reshape global equity markets. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has filed with the SEC to list on Nasdaq in June, targeting a valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2.3 trillion — potentially the largest IPO in history. The offering will encompass Starlink’s profitable satellite broadband, rocket launch services, and xAI, Musk’s AI division, despite combined net losses of nearly $5 billion in 2025.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, is expected to file confidentially with the SEC this week, aiming for a September debut at a valuation close to $1 trillion. Its pitch centers on ChatGPT’s 230 million weekly users, enterprise deployments, and API revenue growth. Anthropic, maker of Claude, is targeting October with a $900 billion valuation, positioning itself as a key competitor in the AI sector.

Analysts note that these IPOs arrive as Nasdaq accelerates index inclusion rules, allowing newly listed companies to enter benchmarks faster. This could force institutional portfolios and ETFs to redistribute capital away from the Magnificent Seven, which have dominated passive inflows and market leadership for years.

What’s Being Said

“SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic could begin changing that balance as institutional capital shifts toward a new generation of AI and space giants,” said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

“Markets have been operating with unusually high concentration risk. The arrival of new leaders could alter the composition of market leadership in a meaningful way,” he added.

Matthew Kennedy, strategist at Renaissance Capital, noted: “This year’s IPO class is about early-stage companies taking big swings at large markets. The AI wave is unlike anything since the internet era.”

What’s Next

SpaceX roadshow begins June 8 , with Nasdaq debut expected June 12

, with Nasdaq debut expected June 12 OpenAI filing imminent , targeting September listing pending SEC approval

, targeting September listing pending SEC approval Anthropic IPO scheduled for October , following SpaceX and OpenAI benchmarks

, following SpaceX and OpenAI benchmarks Nasdaq’s revised rules could see these firms enter major indices within weeks of listing

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The upcoming IPOs of SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic mark a structural turning point in global markets. Their combined scale could dilute the dominance of the Magnificent Seven, redistribute trillions in passive capital, and usher in a new era where AI and space technology define market leadership.