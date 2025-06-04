Interswitch Advances Propertytech Discourse At Lagos Real Estate Fest 2025

Interswitch, leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper across Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to cross-sector innovation as an Associate Partner at the sixth edition of the Lagos State Real Estate Fest, held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Through strategic participation and thought leadership, Interswitch played a significant role in shaping conversations around the future of Propertytech (also referred to as ‘Proptech’) and the role of financial infrastructure in transforming Nigeria’s real estate ecosystem.

Themed “The Business of Real Estate: Staying Innovative in a Changing Landscape,” the event brought together a range of stakeholders, including property developers, investors, government representatives, urban planners, project financiers, architects, and technology providers for high-level discussions on the future of Nigeria’s real estate industry.

As a key part of the event’s agenda, Adeyinka Adekoya, Vice President, Energy Ecosystems, Interswitch Group, featured as a panelist on the session titled “Out with the Old: Proptech Redefining Nigeria’s Real Estate and Construction Market.” Alongside other ecosystem leaders, he explored how emerging technologies are streamlining property transactions, driving transparency, and opening up new frontiers for inclusive growth.

Adekoya said:

“Interswitch believes that transforming real estate begins with access, trust, and the right digital infrastructure. We’re leveraging over two decades of expertise in digital payments to simplify property transactions, enable secure Proptech platforms, and expand financial inclusion through tools like Interswitch’s one-stop digital platform for real estate services, Quickteller Homes. By co-creating solutions with developers, innovators, and regulators, we’re helping to shape a transparent, tech-enabled property ecosystem that works for everyone.”

He further highlighted Interswitch’s role in enabling Proptech innovation through secure API infrastructure, digital financial services, and its ongoing support for regulatory frameworks that foster digital transformation across the real estate value chain.

The Lagos Real Estate Fest 2025 featured a dynamic line-up of industry leaders across its panel sessions, keynote addresses, and brand presentations. Discussions ranged from affordable housing, construction finance, and urban planning to sustainability, data-driven design, and the growing role of smart infrastructure.

The event concluded with a renewed call for stakeholders to invest in scalable Proptech innovations, strengthen public-private partnerships, and integrate technology across Nigeria’s real estate value chain.

Interswitch’s participation reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation across sectors and underscored the importance of collaboration in building a future-ready real estate market.