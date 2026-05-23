African Union reaffirm continental energy integration and flagship investments at STC meeting

Key points

The African Union reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating continental energy integration, universal energy access, and sustainable transition under Agenda 2063.

The Specialized Technical Committee approved the operationalization of the AfSEM Digital Monitoring and Reporting Platform to track electricity market metrics.

Policy mandates advanced the Grand Inga Hydropower Development Project and directed the finalization of its Strategic Coordination Committee.

Ministers approved new continental frameworks covering Nuclear Energy deployment, Energy Security policies, and Digital-Energy Nexus toolkits.

The summit ratified the African Energy Transition Strategy and Action Plan to pursue a just, inclusive, and development-oriented transition.

Main Story

During the AU Fifth Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Transport and Energy (STC-T&E), held in Johannesburg, South Africa, recently, the Energy Sector discussions reaffirmed Africa’s commitment to accelerating continental energy integration, universal energy access, industrialization, and a sustainable energy transition under Agenda 2063.

Ministers and experts meeting under the Energy Parallel Session reviewed major continental energy programmes, policies, financing mechanisms, and institutional frameworks aimed at transforming Africa’s energy landscape.

The deliberations underscored Africa’s strategic shift from policy development toward accelerated implementation, delivery, and investment mobilization across the continent’s priority energy flagship initiatives.

To strengthen regional power market development, the meeting noted significant progress in the implementation of the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM) and approved the operationalization of the AfSEM Digital Monitoring and Reporting Platform at the African Union Commission.

Ministers reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Grand Inga Hydropower Development Project as a transformative continental flagship initiative with the potential to drive regional power integration, industrialization, and long-term energy security.

To counter market instability, the STC also approved the Continental Energy Security Policy Framework, while simultaneously approving proposals to establish a Continental Policy Framework for the development of Nuclear Energy in Africa to support long-term development priorities.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the growing strategic importance of the Digital-Energy Nexus as a high-impact pathway for simultaneously accelerating energy access and digital inclusion.

Ministers approved the African Energy Transition Strategy and Action Plan (ETSAP), providing Africa with a coordinated continental framework for pursuing a just, inclusive, and development-oriented energy transition.

The meeting approved major continental initiatives on clean cooking, energy efficiency, and energy infrastructure financing, including the G20 Clean Cooking Infrastructure Investment Action Plan and the Africa Energy Efficiency Facility (AfEEF), concluding with a strong call for increased public and private sector investment to achieve the continent’s long-term energy security.

The Issues

Transitioning from abstract policy development to accelerated infrastructural deployment demands massive cross-border investment mobilization.

Aligning fragmented national utility governance frameworks complicates the regulatory harmonization required for the African Single Electricity Market.

Managing energy security resilience involves safeguarding vulnerable cross-border interconnectivity corridors against unexpected supply disruptions.

What’s Being Said

The policy committee stated that discussions “reaffirmed Africa’s commitment to accelerating continental energy integration, universal energy access, industrialization, and a sustainable energy transition under Agenda 2063.”

Institutional briefs noted that “The deliberations underscored Africa’s strategic shift from policy development toward accelerated implementation, delivery, and investment mobilization across the continent’s priority energy flagship initiatives.”

Regarding regional electrical markets, the text confirmed that “Ministers approved the operationalization of the AfSEM Digital Monitoring and Reporting Platform at the African Union Commission as the official continental mechanism for tracking electricity market development”.

What’s Next

The African Union Commission will finalize the administrative establishment of the Grand Inga Strategic Coordination Committee (GISCC).

Technical working groups across Member States will deploy the new Digital Monitoring and Reporting Platform to track domestic utility sector reforms.

Partner agencies including AFREC and AUC will draft the actionable continental framework and implementation plan for nuclear energy deployment.

Bottom Line Shifting focus from policy design to direct asset delivery, the African Union’s specialized committee has ratified comprehensive frameworks for the African Single Electricity Market, nuclear energy development, and cross-border interconnectivity financing to secure Africa’s industrial future under Agenda 2063.