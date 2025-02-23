Mediacraft Associates Clinches Alpha Mead Group Public Relations Account

Mediacraft Associates, a full-service Public Relations and Integrated Brand Communications consultancy firm, has been appointed as the public relations agency by the Alpha Mead Group, one of Africa’s leading total real estate solutions companies. This strategic partnership, which takes effect immediately, is aimed at attaining the company’s corporate objectives, by enhancing the company’s brand reputation, strengthening stakeholder and media relations, and effectively implementing its corporate communications.

With an extensive track record in delivering impactful PR strategies, Mediacraft will now support Alpha Mead in achieving its communication goals and driving visibility across all media platforms. The partnership will focus on sustaining Alpha Mead Group’s position as a market leader and in attaining its corporate goal of regional expansion, as well as commitment to pushing the envelope on innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the facility management and real estate space in Africa.

“We are thrilled to be working with Alpha Mead,” said John Ehiguese, Group CEO of Mediacraft Associates. “Their impressive business portfolio, African footprint, brand reputation, and sustained commitment to excellence make them a standout in the industry, especially in the facility management space where the company made a name as a trailblazer. In any case, this isn’t our first contact with the brand, having previously worked with the organisation in 2011 – 2013. Therefore, we expect the integration to be seamless and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to supporting their current communications and wider organizational goals.”

Femi Akintunde, Group Managing Director of the Alpha Mead Group, said: “Partnering with Mediacraft marks a significant step in our growth strategy. Their expertise in brand communications and reputation management aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future. We are excited to work together in strengthening our brand and effectively sharing our story with our key stakeholders.”

Mediacraft brings a wealth of experience in the integrated marketing and communications sector, offering tailored solutions to its blue-chip clientele to help them effectively navigate the evolving market landscape. Through targeted media outreach, thought leadership campaigns, and strategic messaging, the agency will help elevate the Alpha Mead Group’s profile and reinforce its core values.