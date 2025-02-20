Owelle (Dr) Prince Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu, MFR: A Legacy Of Service, Philanthropy, And Entrepreneurship

In a nation teeming with stories of resilience and ambition, few individuals embody the spirit of service, enterprise, and philanthropy as profoundly as Owelle (Dr.) Prince Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu, MFR. A dynamic entrepreneur, astute politician, and philanthropist par excellence, Dr. Ukachukwu’s life is a testament to the transformative power of vision, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to humanity.

Born with an innate drive for excellence, Dr. Ukachukwu’s educational journey began at Omaigwe Primary School, Osumenyi, and later at the prestigious Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha. He proceeded to the University of Calabar, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. His academic foundation laid the groundwork for a career marked by groundbreaking achievements in business, politics, and education.

In March 2016, Dr. Ukachukwu’s contributions to society were recognised with an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by Tansian University, Anambra State. This accolade was a fitting tribute to a man whose life has been dedicated to uplifting others through education, entrepreneurship, and public service.

Pioneering Estate Development and Business Expansion

As a trailblazer in real estate development, Owelle Ukachukwu was the first pioneer estate developer in Abuja. His strategic partnerships with the Federal Government resulted in the development of thousands of mass housing units across Nigeria, including Prince & Princess Estate, Good Homes Estate, and Shalom Villa Estate. His impact in the business sector extends beyond real estate, as he established several companies aimed at tackling unemployment and fostering economic growth. Some of his notable enterprises include Snecou Group of Companies Ltd, Niccus Industries Ltd, GoodHomes Development Company Ltd, and Phil-Tech Oil & Gas Services Ltd, among many others.

A Political Journey Marked by Impact and Resilience

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s political career is an inspiring narrative of resilience and people-centered leadership. He made history as the first non-indigene to win elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. His election as Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) was, however, truncated by military intervention. Undeterred, he contested again and won a seat in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency. As a lawmaker, he served as Chairman of both the House Committee on FCT and the House Committee on Oil & Gas, attracting numerous development projects, including:

Allocation of 40% of Wuse Market shops to Ndi-Igbos

Construction of Dei-Dei Market in Abuja and its handover to Ndi-Igbos

Advocacy for Ndi-Igbos in the oil and gas sector, securing oil wells for the region

Commitment to Education and Human Capital Development

Recognisig education as a tool for societal transformation, Owelle Ukachukwu established the British-Nigeria Academy, an elite institution ranked among the best in Abuja and internationally. His passion for higher education culminated in the establishment of the European University of Nigeria (EUN), a fully accredited institution aimed at providing world-class education to Nigerian students.

Beyond institutional development, his philanthropic efforts in education are staggering. Through his scholarship scheme, over 6,000 students—both local and international—have received financial support at the primary and secondary levels. Additionally, more than 1,250 graduates from prestigious universities across the world have benefitted from his higher education scholarship program.

Philanthropy and Humanitarian Impact

For Owelle Ukachukwu, prosperity is a divine blessing meant to be shared. This belief is evident in his numerous humanitarian projects. Through the Ikukuoma Foundation, he has championed causes that alleviate poverty, empower communities, and promote good governance.

Some of his major interventions include the construction and donation of houses to widows and the less privileged, electrification of rural communities through transformer donations, construction of over 6km of roads in Osumenyi, Anambra State.

Recognitions and Accolades

Owelle Ukachukwu’s contributions to business, politics, and philanthropy have earned him numerous national and international accolades. In 2008, he was conferred with the prestigious Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the President of Nigeria. He has also received honors such as:

National Merit Award by the Federal Road Safety Corps

Entrepreneurial and Mercantile Award of Excellence by the World Trade Organization

Recognition of Exceptional Achievement Award by the State of Ohio, USA

Man of the Year Award by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)

Spirituality and Service to God

Beyond business and politics, Owelle Ukachukwu is a devout Christian with an unwavering commitment to the teachings of Jesus Christ. He established the Prince C.N. Ukachukwu Outreach Ministry International, through which he supports various Christian organizations and humanitarian causes. His faith-driven initiatives have earned him several religious awards, including:

Award of Excellence as Defender of the Christian Faith by the Anambra State PFN

Award of Excellence for Humanitarian Services by the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON)

A Legacy Carved in Excellence

Owelle (Dr) Prince Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu, MFR, is a man whose life embodies excellence, resilience, and a deep sense of responsibility to humanity. As an entrepreneur, he has built businesses that drive economic growth; as a politician, he has championed policies that improve lives; and as a philanthropist, he has uplifted communities through education, infrastructure, and humanitarian support.

His legacy is one that future generations will look upon with admiration, a testament to the power of vision, hard work, and a heart dedicated to the service of others.