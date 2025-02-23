Stanbic IBTC Bank To Convene Gas And Infrastructure Stakeholders On Integrated Solutions For Sustainable Growth

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division is set to hold an innovative Gas and Infrastructure conference aimed at bringing key stakeholders from the energy and infrastructure sectors together.

The conference, scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, will focus on the theme: Driving Gas and Infrastructure Opportunities in Africa. The vital roles that energy and infrastructure play in promoting comprehensive economic development and resilience across Nigeria will be discussed.

The conference will feature distinguished global executives from Standard Bank Group alongside prominent industry leaders and regulatory authorities. It aims to foster a holistic approach to development by exploring synergies between energy solutions and various critical infrastructure segments, including transportation, healthcare, and communications networks.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated, “Nigeria’s economic future hinges on our ability to develop integrated solutions that link our energy capabilities. This includes investment strategies for renewable energy projects and frameworks for financing green infrastructure, all while promoting broader critical infrastructure development. This conference unites visionaries who can transform these connections into tangible economic growth, job creation, and increased productivity across all sectors.”

The conference will feature a distinguished panel session, during which industry experts will explore how integrated development approaches can address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit while promoting economic diversification. Key sector leaders from Standard Bank will also share expert views on how strategic collaboration in gas, power, and infrastructure can create sustainable opportunities for growth and development in Africa.

Joyce Dimkpa, Head, Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised that Stanbic IBTC Bank believes effective collaboration between the gas and infrastructure sectors is essential for driving Nigeria’s economic growth. “As we share insights and explore innovative solutions, we aim to forge partnerships that address challenges and unlock potentials for economic diversification” she said.

The comprehensive agenda will address critical aspects of integrated development, including innovative financing mechanisms for cross-sector projects, strategies for enhancing energy security while expanding infrastructure networks, and frameworks for public-private partnerships that maximise economic impact. Discussions will focus on practical solutions for overcoming energy shortages while advancing infrastructure development across sectors.

The event, to be held in Lagos will welcome senior executives and key decision-makers, creating an intimate environment for meaningful dialogue. This focused gathering will enable participants to explore collaborative opportunities that promote economic diversification and expansion.

This conference reinforces Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to driving comprehensive economic development leveraging extensive expertise and networks to drive sustainable growth and development across the continent.