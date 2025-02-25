Interswitch Group Recognised As One Of The “Happiest Workplaces Around The Globe 2024”

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has been recognised as one of the “Happiest Workplaces Around the Globe 2024”.

This prestigious recognition, awarded by Happy Workplaces®, a company dedicated to making employee well-being a benchmark for business success, places Interswitch among just nine companies in Nigeria to receive this honour, highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

The “Happiest Workplaces Around the Globe 2024” certification is based on a comprehensive methodology that includes meta-analysis, employee surveys, and HR-checks. Happy Workplaces® evaluated workplaces across 23 countries, leveraging insights from over one million employees and 236 workplace rankings. In Nigeria, 42 companies were assessed, with Interswitch earning recognition for its outstanding dedication to employee well-being, engagement, and satisfaction.

Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch, commented on the recognition:

“We are honoured to be recognised as one of the ‘Happiest Workplaces Around the Globe 2024.’ This achievement reflectsour unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to excel. At Interswitch, we believe our people are our greatest strength, and this recognition celebrates the inclusive, innovative, and supportive culture we’ve built together.”

Research from Happy Workplaces® reveals that only 66 per cent of recognised companies report challenges with talent acquisition and retention, compared to a higher 84 per cent among companies that did not make the list. This competitive advantage positions Interswitch to continue attracting and retaining top talent in the competitive fintech landscape.

Interswitch’s recognition comes as the company continues to expand its footprint across Africa, driving financial inclusion and digital payment innovation across the continent. The company’s positive workplace culture has earned it several other awards and recognitions including the Best Employer Brand (Sub-Saharan Africa) in the 2023 LinkedIn Talent Awards; Winner, HR Best Practices Award in the 2023 HR Oscars and the 2022 Leading Company in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Hofstede Insights.

Interswitch’s focus on creating and maintaining an enabling workplace environment has been instrumental in fuelling the creativity, collaboration, and dedication needed to maintain its position as an industry leader.

For more information about Interswitch and career opportunities, visit www.interswitchgroup.com.