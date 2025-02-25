Bizwatch Nigeria Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Here’s a roundup of today’s top stories from Bizwatch Nigeria:

1. El-Rufai: Tinubu, Not Lawmakers, Rejected My Ministerial Nomination

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has clarified that his ministerial nomination was not rejected by the National Assembly but rather by President Bola Tinubu himself. Speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time, El-Rufai explained that after months of discussions, Tinubu changed his mind about his appointment.

“The President publicly urged me to serve in his government. After two months of negotiations, we agreed that he would nominate me as a minister. However, at some point, he changed his mind. Please don’t believe the claim that the National Assembly rejected me—the lawmakers had no role in this decision,” El-Rufai stated.

2. Tinubu Plans New Committee for National Census

President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to establish a committee to review the budget for the proposed national census, aligning it with the government’s financial realities.

During a meeting with officials of the National Population Commission (NPC), Tinubu emphasized the importance of accurate and reliable census data for national development. He also highlighted the need to integrate the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) into the process to enhance data accuracy.

Nigeria’s last population and housing census was conducted in November 2006.

3. Kano NNPP Suspends Senator Sumaila and Three Others for Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended Senator Kawu Sumaila and three other members over allegations of working against the party’s interests.

The party’s state chairman, Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, announced the suspension, citing the members’ association with political opponents, including APC leaders Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Barau Jibrin.

4. Minister of Works: Contractor Used Road Construction Funds for Palliatives

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has accused a federal contractor of misusing construction funds for palliative projects instead of completing assigned roadworks.

During an inspection in Lagos and Ogun states, Umahi directed Federal Controllers of Works to ensure that contractors adhere strictly to project guidelines. He warned that any contractor found misusing funds would be compelled to refund the money or face legal action.

5. Fuel Scarcity Looms as IPMAN Issues 7-Day Ultimatum Over ₦100 Billion Debt

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has given the government a seven-day ultimatum to settle ₦100 billion in unpaid bridging claims or risk a nationwide fuel shortage.

IPMAN’s Depot Chairmen Forum Chairman, Yahaya Alhasan, stated that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has failed to clear the debt despite previous assurances.

Due to the unpaid debt, fuel depots in Northern Nigeria—including those in Jos, Kano, Kaduna, and Maiduguri—are reportedly struggling to operate.

6. Federal Government Postpones Key Meeting Over Osun Local Government Crisis

The Federal Government has postponed the National Council for Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy meeting, originally scheduled for February 25-27, due to political uncertainty in Osun State.

A memo from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation confirmed the postponement, stating that a new date will be announced later.

7. Lucky Aiyedatiwa Sworn In as Ondo State Governor

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been officially sworn in as the Governor of Ondo State, beginning a four-year term after his election victory under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His inauguration took place at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, where he took the oath of office alongside his deputy, Olayide Adelami. Aiyedatiwa initially became governor following the death of his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

As his first executive action, Aiyedatiwa granted pardons to 43 convicts in the state.

8. Afenifere Youth Leader Pleads for Help as Kidnappers Demand ₦100 Million Ransom

Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, has pleaded for financial assistance to secure his release from kidnappers who have set a ₦100 million ransom deadline.

In a distressing video, Ojajuni is seen with an AK-47 pointed at his chest while making his plea. He was kidnapped in Abuja on February 17, 2025.

Afenifere’s National Secretary, Abiodun Aderohunmu, confirmed the abduction and called on authorities to intervene swiftly.

9. Senate Denies Summoning Brekete Family Host Ahmad Isa

The Nigerian Senate has refuted claims that it summoned Brekete Family host Ahmad Isa for questioning.

An X user, Abu Bakar, had claimed that the Senate invited Isa to appear before it on February 27 regarding his activities on the Brekete Family platform. However, Ahmed Tijani Ibn Mustapha, media aide to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, dismissed the report as false and misleading.

10. Atalanta Coach Reminds Lookman of Club’s Role in His Success

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has reminded Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman that his performance improved significantly after joining the Italian club.

The remark comes amid a reported rift between Lookman and Gasperini following Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League exit. Lookman had earlier criticized Gasperini’s comments about his missed penalty, calling them disrespectful.

After Lookman’s stellar performance in Atalanta’s 5-0 victory against Empoli, Gasperini acknowledged his contributions but emphasized the importance of team commitment.