Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Unveils Innovative Self-service Options To Enhance Client Experience

In a significant move to streamline pension management and enhance customer experience, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a prominent Pension Fund Administration firm, has announced the relaunch of its comprehensive suite of self-service options through an informative webinar session recently conducted.

This forms part of the company’s ongoing efforts to empower clients by enlightening them on how they can conveniently leverage these tools to manage their pension accounts efficiently.

One of the self-service channels MyPension Portal, accessible via the firm’s website-www.stanbicibtcpension.com, offers customers a user-friendly platform to manage their pension details effortlessly. The portal enables users to submit requests to update personal information, such as date of birth, name, employer details, address, and phone number. Additionally, it facilitates easy requests for embassy letters related to travel and education, while providing the convenience of accessing and requesting statements at any time.

Furthermore by accessing the pension module on the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App, which is available for download on the Google Play Store and App Store, enables users to view their pension account balance, track contributions and investment performance, monitor recent transactions and contributions, and receive alerts for important pension account updates.

Customers who prefer SMS access can text “HELP” to the short code 30388 from their registered mobile phone to receive instructions on various tasks via SMS. Additionally, customers can use the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) by pressing 2 from the main menu after calling 0201276000. The IVR system assists with enquiries on pension balance, resetting the passcode, and requesting statements, among other services.

Olumide Oyetan, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, emphasised the firm’s dedication to transparency whilst improving the ease and efficiency of managing your pension fund. “The webinar session gave our customers the opportunity to understand and get acquainted with our self-service channels. Clients can enjoy the benefits of flexibility and independence,” he stated. Oyetan further highlighted the firm’s dedication to leveraging technology to improve pension management for its clients, underscoring the availability of the self-service channels 24/7 for checking account balances, updating personal details, or making enquiries seamlessly.

“Our self-service platforms mark a significant milestone in Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ efforts to provide more accessible and dependable service. Through these user-friendly platforms, we aim to not only meet but exceed clients’ expectations,” Olumide said.

To glean insights from the just concluded webinar, customers are encouraged to visit the company’s YouTube page at Stanbic IBTC to watch the webinar, and for more information on the self-service channels, visit www.stanbicibtcpension.com.