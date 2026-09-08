Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats over alleged misconduct

Key Points:

• Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats over activities it said breached diplomatic rules.

• Russia warned that Hungary would face a painful retaliation.

• Budapest said the expulsion would not end diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Main Story

Hungary has expelled 10 Russian diplomats, accusing them of engaging in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the diplomats had carried out activities in the country that were unacceptable under the Vienna Convention.

The move marks a shift in Hungary’s recent approach to Russia. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Hungary had not publicly expelled Russian diplomats, despite several other European countries taking similar action.

The expelled diplomats had also not been publicly sent home by Hungary since 2018.

The Hungarian government said the decision was not intended to sever relations with Russia, adding that it would maintain dialogue with Moscow where necessary.

The expulsion comes as Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s centre right government seeks to reinforce Hungary’s ties with the European Union and NATO and restore confidence affected by the policies of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

During his 16 years in office, Viktor Orban maintained close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary continued purchasing Russian oil and gas under his government, opposed some European Union sanctions against Russia and blocked a 90 billion euro EU loan for Ukraine.

In a parliamentary hearing in May, Viktor Orban said Russia would remain a partner but argued that Hungary’s relationship with Moscow should not be based on one sided dependency.

The Hungarian foreign minister also said Russia’s policies presented a security challenge to both Hungary and Europe.

Russia has responded to the expulsions by threatening retaliation. Its Foreign Ministry said Moscow’s response would be painful for Hungary, according to local media reports.

The Issues

The expulsions signal a tougher position by Hungary towards Russian diplomatic activity while Budapest maintains that it does not intend to break diplomatic relations.

The decision also comes as the new Hungarian government seeks to reaffirm the country’s membership of the EU and NATO and distance its foreign policy from the approach associated with Viktor Orban.

What’s Being Said

“were engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention,” – Anita Orban, Hungarian Foreign Minister

“This decision does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue,” – Anita Orban, Hungarian Foreign Minister

“remain a partner” – Viktor Orban, former Hungary prime minister

What’s Next

Russia has said it will retaliate against Hungary following the expulsion of the 10 diplomats.

Bottom Line

Hungary has expelled 10 Russian diplomats while maintaining that diplomatic relations with Moscow will continue. The move reflects a tougher stance by the new government towards Russia’s activities and security policies.