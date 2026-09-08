Ex-katsina senator dies at 62

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 8, 2026

Keypoints

• Former Katsina South Senator Bello Mandiya has died at the age of 62

• Mandiya died on Monday, September 7, 2026

• He represented Katsina South in the Senate from 2019 to 2023

• He previously served as Chief of Staff to former Governor Aminu Bello Masari

• Governor Dikko Radda described his death as a major loss to Katsina State and Nigeria

Main Story

Former Senator representing Katsina South, Bello Mandiya, has died at the age of 62, Mandiya died on Monday, September 7, 2026, according to a statement issued by Ibrahim Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, Reacting to the news, Radda expressed shock and sadness, describing Mandiya’s death as a great loss to Katsina State and Nigeria.

The governor praised the former senator for his commitment to public service and his contributions to the development of the state and country, Mandiya previously served as Chief of Staff to former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari before winning election to the Senate, He represented Katsina South from 2019 to 2023 and was a member of the Ninth Senate.

The Issues

Mandiya’s death has left a significant gap among political associates, former colleagues and constituents in Katsina South, His passing also marks the loss of a politician who served at both state and federal levels.

What’s Being Said

Governor Radda described Mandiya as a committed public servant whose contributions would remain part of Katsina State’s history, He also extended his condolences to Mandiya’s family, former Governor Masari, political associates, friends, the people of Katsina South and his former colleagues in the Ninth Senate.

What Next

Mandiya’s family, political associates and former colleagues are expected to continue mourning and paying tribute to his legacy, Governor Radda has also offered prayers for the deceased and asked Allah to grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

Bottom Line

Bello Mandiya’s death ends the life of a former senator and public servant who served Katsina at both state and federal levels, His political colleagues and the Katsina State Government are now mourning a figure remembered for his years of public service.