The End of Oak Street grosses N42m at West African box office

Key Points:

• The Hollywood thriller has generated N42 million at the West African box office.

• FilmOne Entertainment announced the latest earnings and thanked audiences for their support.

• The movie remains in cinemas nationwide.

Main Story

Hollywood thriller The End of Oak Street has earned N42 million at the West African box office following its release in cinemas.

FilmOne Entertainment, the movie’s distributor, announced the latest box office figure on its Instagram page, attributing the performance to continued audience support across the region.

The distributor thanked moviegoers for turning out to see the film and encouraged more audiences to watch the thriller in cinemas.

FilmOne said the movie was still showing in cinemas nationwide and urged interested viewers to purchase tickets.

The Issues

The N42 million earnings indicate continued audience demand for The End of Oak Street since its cinema release.

The film’s continued screening also gives it an opportunity to build on its box office performance as more moviegoers see it.

What’s Being Said

“A N42 million naira mystery. Thank you West Africa for showing up to see The End of Oak Street.” – FilmOne Entertainment

“Experience thrill like never before.” – FilmOne Entertainment

What’s Next

The End of Oak Street will continue screening in cinemas nationwide.

Bottom Line

The End of Oak Street has reached N42 million at the West African box office and remains in cinemas across the country.