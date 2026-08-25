From everyday payments to extraordinary rewards with Verve

You may not remember what you purchased last Friday. It could have been fuel on your way to work, lunch between meetings, groceries for the weekend, or even a late-night online purchase you decided to indulge in.

For many of us, everyday transactions are simple and routine: We tap, pay, and move on. But what if those everyday purchases could deliver more value in return?

That is the proposition behind this year’s Verve Goodlife 7.0 National Consumer Promotion, designed to transform everyday spending into opportunities to enjoy cashback and exciting rewards.

As part of this year’s promotion, Verve has increased its cashback reward to 15%, offering qualifying cardholders even greater value on eligible transactions. In addition, cardholders can now earn cashback every day of the week, providing more opportunities to benefit from their everyday spending.

Each eligible participant is entitled to one cashback reward per day, irrespective of the number of qualifying transactions made on that day. This means that every day presents a new opportunity to spend, earn, and enjoy more value with Verve.

And cashback is only one part of the value on offer. Cardholders also stand the chance to win an exciting array of prizes and lifestyle experiences, including ₦1million in school-fee support, spa vouchers, a weekend staycation at a premium hotel, VerveLife VIP tickets, and the ultimate grand prize – a brand-new car.

With an impressive lineup of partners, including Google Play, Chowdeck, Glovo, The Place, BuyPower, Quickteller, and Medplus, the promotion seamlessly integrates rewards into the everyday purchases and payments cardholders already make.

Whether you are ordering dinner, purchasing groceries, settling your electricity bill, refuelling your vehicle, or completing a payment online, your Verve card can transform an ordinary transaction into an opportunity to enjoy something extra.

The Verve Goodlife 7.0 National Consumer Promotion is not about spending more; it is about deriving greater value from the spending you already do. Simply continue with your everyday lifestyle and choose to pay with your Verve card. You could earn up to 15% cashback once every day, while also standing a chance to win exceptional.

When you choose Verve for your everyday purchases, each payment becomes an opportunity to unlock greater value, enjoy exciting rewards, and make every day a little more rewarding.

For more information about the Verve National Goodlife 7.0 Consumer Promotion, visit Verve’s official page – myverveworld.com.