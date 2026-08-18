Dangote Refinery secures $1bn backing ahead of IPO

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 18, 2026

Key Points

Dangote Petroleum Refinery completes a US$600 million funded private placement

Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV commits a further US$400 million to support the planned IPO

Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital are targeting sovereign wealth funds, governments and institutional investors across Global Africa

Main Story

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has secured a US$1 billion underwriting programme ahead of its planned Initial Public Offering, strengthening the capital markets backing for the proposed listing.

The programme, structured by Marob Strategies and Consulting DIFC Ltd and Lilium Capital Group, consists of a completed and funded US$600 million private placement and a further US$400 million underwriting commitment for the planned IPO.

The US$600 million private placement was underwritten and funded by Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, a subsidiary of Lilium Capital Group. The advisers said Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital are now coordinating distribution of the underwriting participation across Global Africa.

The distribution effort is targeting sovereign wealth funds, governments, institutional investors and other eligible investors, with the advisers reporting strong interest in the transaction.

The programme is also intended to support broader African capital-market participation in a strategic industrial asset while facilitating greater movement of capital across the continent.

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, described the transaction as an important milestone for the refinery and African capital markets.

“This is an important milestone for DPRP and for African capital markets,” Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, said.

What’s Being Said

“The successful completion of the private placement, together with the US$400 million underwriting commitment provided by Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV in support of the planned IPO, reflects confidence in the refinery’s strategic role.” Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, said.

“The level of interest confirms the appetite for African-led capital markets transactions that provide investors with access to transformative assets on the continent.” Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, Chairman, Marob Strategies, said.

What’s Next

Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital will continue distributing the underwriting participation across Global Africa

The advisers will engage sovereign wealth funds, governments, institutional investors and other eligible investors ahead of the planned IPO

The US$400 million underwriting commitment will remain part of the capital-markets support for the proposed listing

The Bottom Line:

The US$1 billion programme gives the planned Dangote Refinery IPO a significant institutional capital-market foundation while broadening the potential investor base beyond Nigeria. Its wider significance will depend on how successfully the underwriting programme translates into diversified African ownership and participation in the eventual listing.