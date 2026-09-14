10 things every Nigerian must know before applying for the 2027/2028 UK commonwealth scholarship

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 14, 2026

KEY POINTS

Federal Ministry of Education has opened applications for the 2027/2028 Commonwealth Scholarships, with a deadline of October 20, 2026

Scholarships cover one-year Master’s programmes and doctoral studies of up to three years at UK universities — fully funded

Selection is based on academic merit, development impact on completion, and quality of study plan

MAIN STORY

The Federal Ministry of Education has invited qualified Nigerian graduates to apply for the 2027/2028 Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowship Plan (CSFP), with the window closing on October 20, 2026. The scholarships, tenable in the United Kingdom, cover a one-year taught Master’s programme or doctoral studies of up to three years — and for thousands of Nigerian graduates who qualify, this may be one of the most consequential applications they ever submit.

The notice was issued by the ministry’s Department of Scholarship Awards — formerly the Federal Scholarship Board — and signed by Dr Folake Olatunji-David, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Education, for the Minister of Education. It was also shared by the Lagos State Scholarship Board.

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) administers the programme on behalf of the UK government as part of its broader international development agenda, operating under the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan. Nigeria has been a consistent beneficiary of the programme: in 2026 alone, 56 Nigerians were awarded Commonwealth scholarships, joining a national alumni base of more than 5,237 Chevening and Commonwealth scholars who have returned to contribute to the country’s development across multiple sectors.

For 2027/2028 applicants, the prize is significant. Each scholarship covers round-trip airfare to and from the United Kingdom, full tuition and examination fees, a monthly living stipend currently set at £1,378 — or £1,690 for those at universities in London — as well as a study travel grant and a warm clothing allowance. It is, by any measure, a fully funded pathway to a world-class postgraduate degree.

But competition is fierce, the process is layered, and many qualified Nigerians lose the opportunity simply because they do not understand the requirements. Here is everything you need to know.

THE ISSUES

The Commonwealth Scholarship has long served as one of the most credible and impactful pathways for Nigerian graduates to access postgraduate education in the United Kingdom. Yet the scheme is widely misunderstood — particularly around eligibility thresholds, the dual-application requirement, the priority alignment clause, and the Electronic Application System process that governs Nigeria’s national window.

Two structural challenges stand out. First, many applicants are caught off guard by the requirement to already hold admission from at least two UK universities before their application is complete — a step that demands proactive engagement with institutions months in advance, at a time when applicants may not yet have secured scholarship confirmation. Second, the scheme is explicitly development-linked: applicants whose proposed studies do not connect clearly to Nigeria’s stated priority areas risk being screened out regardless of their academic credentials.

Understanding both the academic and the policy dimensions of this scholarship is not optional. It is the difference between a completed application and a wasted one.

10 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. The Application Deadline Is October 20, 2026 — and It Is Final

All applications must be submitted through the Electronic Application System (EAS) on or before October 20, 2026. This deadline applies to Nigeria’s national application window, administered by the Department of Scholarship Awards. There are no extensions on record for previous cycles. The 2026/2027 cycle, for comparison, opened on September 2, 2025, with an October 14, 2025 deadline — indicating the ministry typically gives applicants six to eight weeks. The window for 2027/2028 follows the same pattern.

Applicants who miss the deadline cannot apply through any alternative route. Begin now.

2. There Are Two Scholarship Categories — and the Academic Bar Is Different for Each

The scholarship is split into two distinct tracks, and each carries its own minimum academic requirement.

For the Master’s programme (one-year taught degree), applicants must hold a first degree with at least a Second Class Upper Division — a 2:1 in Nigerian university grading.

For doctoral studies (up to three years), applicants must hold a relevant Master’s degree and a minimum of Second Class Lower Division in their first degree — a 2:2.

Many applicants incorrectly assume the PhD track has a lower standard because it accepts a 2:2 at the undergraduate level. The reverse is true in one critical respect: doctoral applicants must already hold a postgraduate qualification. That is an additional academic requirement, not a relaxation of standards.

3. You Must Already Have Admission from at Least Two UK Universities

This is the requirement that eliminates the largest number of otherwise-qualified applicants. The ministry’s notice is explicit: all applicants — for both Master’s and doctoral tracks — must have secured admission into at least two UK institutions listed in the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission’s approved list before their application can be submitted.

This means the scholarship application is not the first step. Applicants must have already engaged with UK universities, applied, and received offers before the October 20 deadline.

For context, UK university admission processes for postgraduate programmes often open in October and run through January to May of the following year for September entry. Applicants aiming for September 2027 entry should be approaching or already communicating with prospective UK institutions immediately.

4. PhD Applicants Must Have a Supporting Statement from a UK Supervisor

Beyond the two-admission requirement, doctoral applicants face an additional hurdle: a supporting statement from a prospective supervisor at their chosen UK institution. This is a formal academic endorsement — not a generic letter of support — and it requires applicants to have already identified, contacted, and gained the interest of a faculty member willing to supervise their research in the UK.

This requirement demands early, targeted engagement with UK academics. Generic emails to departments are unlikely to yield the kind of specific, personalised statement the Commission expects. Applicants should identify supervisors whose published research aligns with their proposed doctoral work and approach them with a structured research proposal.

5. You Must Have Completed NYSC

The Ministry’s notice lists evidence of participation in the National Youth Service Corps as a mandatory eligibility requirement. This means a NYSC discharge certificate or an official exemption certificate is required for all Nigerian applicants.

Graduates who have not yet completed their mandatory service year are ineligible, regardless of their academic qualifications. There is no documented exception to this requirement for the Nigerian national application window.

6. Applications Are Assessed on Three Criteria — and Academic Merit Is Only One of Them

The ministry’s notice was specific about how applications will be evaluated. “Applications will be assessed on Academic merit, Development impact on completion and Quality of Study plan,” it stated. This is a significant framing detail that many applicants overlook.

Academic merit is a threshold, not a tiebreaker. The Commission uses it to establish baseline eligibility, but the weight of selection falls on the other two criteria: whether the proposed study will generate development impact in Nigeria upon the scholar’s return, and whether the applicant’s study plan demonstrates a clear, credible path to achieving that impact.

An applicant with a 4.8 GPA proposing a study plan with no obvious relevance to Nigeria’s needs is at a structural disadvantage against an applicant with a 3.9 GPA whose proposal directly addresses gaps in Nigeria’s health systems, food security, or governance infrastructure.

7. Your Study Proposal Must Align with Nigeria’s Development Priority Areas

The ministry’s notice explicitly advised applicants to consider Nigeria’s developmental priority areas when preparing their study proposals. The 10 declared priority areas are:

Education

Health

Economic growth and the private sector

Governance and conflict

Climate and environment

Water and sanitation

Engineering, science and technology

Food and nutrition

Humanitarian disasters and emergencies

This is not a bureaucratic formality. The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission was established with a development mandate: its scholarships are designed to equip individuals to return home as leaders and change-makers. Applicants who frame their proposals around personal career advancement, rather than Nigeria’s developmental trajectory, risk being filtered out at the assessment stage.

The ministry also specifically advised prospective applicants to ensure that their proposed studies align with Nigeria’s development needs.

8. The Scholarship Covers More Than Tuition — Here Is the Full Package

For many prospective applicants, the financial scope of the Commonwealth Scholarship is not fully understood. This is not a partial funding scheme. The scholarship covers:

Return economy-class airfare to and from the United Kingdom

Full tuition and examination fees at the host UK institution

A monthly living stipend of £1,378 — or £1,690 per month for scholars studying at universities in the London metropolitan area

A study travel grant for research-related travel within the UK or abroad

A warm clothing allowance upon arrival in the UK

For doctoral scholars, this package runs for up to three years. At current rates, a three-year doctoral scholarship in London carries a total living stipend value in excess of £60,000, excluding tuition — a level of support that makes this programme among the most generous postgraduate funding mechanisms available to Nigerians.

9. The Application Process Has Multiple Steps — Including a Physical Interview in Abuja

Submitting the online application is not the end of the process. Nigerian applicants who are shortlisted will be required to attend a nomination interview, held in Abuja, organised by the Department of Scholarship Awards. Based on previous cycles, these interviews have typically been held in November, approximately three to four weeks after the application deadline closes.

For the physical interview, applicants are required to bring a printed hard copy of their completed application form, which must be downloaded as a PDF after submitting online. Beyond the form, the following documents must have been uploaded to the EAS portal during the application:

Scanned passport photographs

University academic transcripts

Birth certificate

Admission letters from at least two UK institutions

The ministry also specified that foreign certificates must be accompanied by official translations and evaluations. Applicants with degrees from non-English-medium institutions should factor this in.

10. The Programme Has a Documented Track Record in Nigeria — and Alumni Say It Changes Careers

The Commonwealth Scholarship’s value is not theoretical. Nigeria has the largest alumni base in the programme’s African cohort, with over 5,237 Chevening and Commonwealth scholars on record. The evidence of impact is documented.

A published contribution analysis by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission found substantial evidence that alumni apply their learning to create positive change within their organisations, sectors, and communities — taking on leadership roles, influencing policy, building institutional capacity, and supporting the development of future professionals.

One Nigerian alumnus, Femi Adekoya, Founder and CEO of Integrated Aerial Precision, captured the scholarship’s career-long relevance directly: “The Commonwealth Scholarship was hugely impactful on my life and career. I have noticed that the prestige attached to the Scholarship has opened doors for me, with many people being more willing to hear me out once they know I am a Commonwealth Alumnus… I would say it this way: the Commonwealth Scholarship is the foundation for virtually 80% of what I do today.”

The UK’s own Chargée d’Affaires, Ms Vicky Seymour, at the 2026 pre-departure ceremony for this year’s cohort, described the programme in terms of mutual investment: “Chevening and Commonwealth Scholars have bright futures — and we see your time in the UK as not only an investment in you as individuals, but also in the future of Nigeria.”

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The scholarship’s development framing has drawn consistent affirmation from both the British High Commission and Nigerian officials. At the September 2026 pre-departure ceremonies in Abuja and Lagos — where this year’s cohort of 56 Commonwealth scholars were honoured before departing for the UK — senior UK diplomatic officials framed the programme explicitly as a bilateral development instrument, not merely an academic award.

“On your return to Nigeria, I know you will go on to do great things, just as your alumni have done before you. It is therefore my hope that you too will bring these experiences back to Nigeria and use them to achieve remarkable things for your country, and put your own mark on the future of this great nation,” Seymour said at the Abuja ceremony.

The CSC’s published research on alumni impact reinforces the point. The Commission’s contribution analysis found that scholars returning to Nigeria have supported states in building stronger evidence bases for disaster management, influenced national policy processes in health and education, and established professional networks that outlast the scholarship period itself.

For the 2027/2028 cycle, the Ministry of Education has advised prospective applicants to consult the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission website for further information on the scholarship and selection criteria.

WHAT’S NEXT

October 20, 2026: Hard deadline for all online applications submitted through the Electronic Application System

Hard deadline for all online applications submitted through the Electronic Application System November 2026 (expected): Nomination interviews for shortlisted candidates, held in Abuja — based on previous cycle timelines

Nomination interviews for shortlisted candidates, held in Abuja — based on previous cycle timelines September 2027: Academic year start date for successful scholars at UK institutions

Academic year start date for successful scholars at UK institutions Further enquiries may be directed to the Director, Department of Scholarship Awards, via fsb@education.gov.ng, or by telephone on 09124516750 or 09082454557

may be directed to the Director, Department of Scholarship Awards, via fsb@education.gov.ng, or by telephone on 09124516750 or 09082454557 Application portal: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships-results/?wpv_view_count=13930&wpv-cscukscholarshipcountry=nigeria&wpv_filter_submit=search

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: The 2027/2028 Commonwealth Scholarship is one of the most fully funded postgraduate opportunities available to Nigerian graduates, but it rewards preparation far more than last-minute effort — applicants who have not already secured UK admissions, aligned their research proposals with Nigeria’s development priorities, and completed NYSC are structurally behind, regardless of their grades. With the October 20 deadline weeks away, the time to act is now, not after the window closes.