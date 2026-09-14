NOA urges calm as petrol prices fluctuate

KEY POINTS

NOA urges Nigerians to remain calm over changing petrol pump prices.

Agency links price movements to international crude oil prices, supply conditions and foreign exchange factors.

Kebbi Government says it is implementing transport, healthcare, security and welfare interventions.

NOA appeals for patience as economic reforms continue.

MAIN STORY

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Kebbi Directorate, has appealed to Nigerians to remain calm over fluctuations in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices, saying the changes reflect conditions in the international oil market.

The agency also urged residents to give the Federal and Kebbi Governments time to implement measures aimed at cushioning the effects of current economic pressures.

The NOA Director in Kebbi, Muhammed Nasir Karofi, made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Nasir Karofi said the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector meant that domestic petrol prices were affected by global crude oil prices, supply conditions, replacement costs and foreign exchange movements.

He said similar price pressures were being experienced in other West African countries, including Benin, Niger, Togo and Cameroon.

The NOA director acknowledged the effect of rising petrol prices on households and small businesses but argued that the removal of what he described as unsustainable subsidies was necessary to reduce pressure on government finances.

He said the savings could instead be directed towards infrastructure, security, education and social welfare.

At the state level, Nasir Karofi said the Kebbi Government was implementing measures intended to reduce the impact of economic pressures on residents.

He listed mass transit support as one of the interventions, including efforts to expand public transportation and upgrade facilities such as the Birnin Kebbi Central Motor Park.

He said the state was also strengthening primary healthcare through the Harmonised Health Sector Operational Plan, including the rehabilitation of health facilities, medical outreaches and wider coverage under the Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Scheme.

According to him, the state government was providing logistical and operational support to security agencies to help maintain peace, protect farmlands and safeguard lives and property.

He added that welfare interventions, agricultural support and empowerment programmes were also being implemented for vulnerable groups, women and young people across the state’s 21 local government areas.

At the federal level, Nasir Karofi said the Tinubu administration was pursuing longer term reforms, including the Student Loan Scheme, investments in national security infrastructure and economic diversification.

He acknowledged that the effects of economic policy changes could take time to become evident but maintained that the current difficulties were part of a broader adjustment process.

The NOA director urged community leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups and other residents to remain patient and support government programmes as the reforms continued.

THE ISSUES

Changes in petrol prices directly affect household budgets and the operating costs of small businesses, making fuel price stability an important economic concern. The removal of petrol subsidies has shifted the effect of international crude prices and other market factors more directly onto domestic consumers. Government interventions in transport, healthcare, agriculture and welfare are intended to reduce the pressure on vulnerable households, but their effectiveness will depend on their reach and implementation. The call for patience places importance on how quickly economic reforms translate into improved public services and reduced pressure on households.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Under the full deregulation framework of the petroleum downstream sector, local prices shift in tandem with global supply dynamics, market replacement costs, and foreign exchange factors.” – Muhammed Nasir Karofi, NOA Director, Kebbi

“While the federal government fully acknowledges the immediate economic hardship these price changes place on households and small businesses, these tough reforms are essential to securing the nation’s financial health.” – Muhammed Nasir Karofi, NOA Director, Kebbi

“NOA is, therefore, urging all community leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups, and citizens to maintain trust, embrace civic patience, and support ongoing government initiatives as these crucial reforms reach full fruition.” – Muhammed Nasir Karofi, NOA Director, Kebbi

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal and Kebbi Governments are expected to continue implementing the social, economic and welfare measures outlined by the NOA as part of efforts to ease the impact of current economic pressures.

BOTTOM LINE

NOA has linked petrol price fluctuations to market conditions under the deregulated downstream petroleum sector while asking Nigerians to remain patient with ongoing reforms. The agency says government interventions in transport, healthcare, security and welfare are intended to cushion their effects.