Interswitch celebrates excellence in inclusion and leadership at WIMCA awards 2026

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing inclusion, empowering talent and celebrating impactful leadership through its sponsorship and participation at the 2026 Women in Marketing & Communications Conference and Awards (WIMCA).

Held on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, the 12th edition of WIMCA brought together leading professionals, executives, brands, and organisations across the marketing, communications, and broader business ecosystems. Themed “Grow, Give, Glow: Building Resilience for Distinction,” the event featured conversations around resilience, mentorship, learning and authentic leadership, alongside an exhibition, gala dinner and awards ceremony.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of WIMCA reflects the company’s commitment to supporting platforms that create opportunities for knowledge exchange, recognise excellence and amplify the contributions of professionals shaping industries and communities through their expertise and leadership.

The company’s participation was further underscored by two significant recognitions received during the awards ceremony. Interswitch was named Most Outstanding Fintech Company in Gender Inclusion, while Dr. Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Interswitch, was recognised among the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Marketing & Communications.

This recognition reflects the company’s continued focus on creating an environment where diverse talent can thrive and where people are empowered to contribute meaningfully to the organisation’s growth and impact.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Eromosele said the sponsorship of WIMCA reflects Interswitch’s belief in the importance of platforms that celebrate excellence, encourage learning and create visibility for the people making a difference across its industry. She said:

“These recognitions are particularly meaningful because they speak to two areas that are central to how we operate at Interswitch – people and impact. Inclusion is not simply about creating opportunities for different voices to be present; it is about creating an environment where people can contribute, grow and lead. Similarly, marketing and communications have evolved beyond telling stories about organisations to shape conversations, building trust and creating meaningful connections with the people and communities we serve.”

Adding to the experience was Verve, Interswitch’s consumer payments brand, that maintained a strong presence at the event, providing an opportunity for attendees to interact with the brand and experience its proposition in an environment designed to bring the brand closer to consumers and industry stakeholders. Verve’s participation reinforces the brand’s focus on building meaningful consumer connections while creating experiences that extend beyond its core role in enabling payments.

Through initiatives like this, Interswitch continues to shape Africa’s future by championing initiatives that advance inclusion, nurture talent, celebrate excellence and create platforms for meaningful engagement and impact across the continent.