Labour party disowns Arabambi over case against Peter Obi’s credentials

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 14, 2026

Keypoints

• The Labour Party says Abayomi Arabambi is no longer a member of the party.

• LP said Arabambi was among 25 members suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

• The suspension was ratified at the party’s National Convention on April 28, 2026.

• Arabambi recently sued WAEC, NYSC and UNN over Peter Obi’s academic records.

• The party accused him of impersonation and said its lawyers are considering possible legal action.

Main Story

The Labour Party has distanced itself from a court case instituted by Abayomi Arabambi over the academic credentials of the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said on Monday that Arabambi was no longer a member of the LP and therefore had no authority to institute any action on behalf of the party.

According to Asogwa, Arabambi was among 25 members suspended by the party’s National Executive Council in March over alleged anti-party activities, He said the suspension was subsequently ratified by the party’s National Convention on April 28, 2026, meaning the affected members ceased to be members of the Labour Party.

The clarification followed Arabambi’s legal action against the West African Examinations Council, the National Youth Service Corps and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka over Obi’s academic records, The Labour Party said Arabambi’s action should not be interpreted as representing the position of the party, stressing that he no longer had the authority to speak or act on its behalf.

The Issues

The dispute has created a fresh political and legal controversy surrounding Peter Obi’s academic credentials ahead of the 2027 general election, At the centre of the issue is whether Arabambi had the authority to pursue the case while presenting himself as a Labour Party representative, The LP has also raised the issue of impersonation, warning that individuals who are no longer members of the party cannot claim to represent its interests without authorisation.

What’s Being Said

Asogwa said Arabambi ceased to be a member of the Labour Party after the suspension was ratified by the National Convention, The party further stated that if Arabambi had presented himself publicly as an LP chieftain or representative, such representation was unauthorised and could amount to impersonation, The party said its lawyers were reviewing the matter to determine the appropriate legal response, including the possibility of petitioning relevant law enforcement authorities.

What’s Next

The legal case involving WAEC, NYSC and UNN over Obi’s academic records will continue independently of the Labour Party’s position, Meanwhile, the LP’s legal team is expected to determine whether further action should be taken against Arabambi over his alleged representation of the party, The development could add another layer to the political contest surrounding Obi and the various legal and political disputes ahead of 2027.

Bottom Line

The Labour Party has formally disowned Abayomi Arabambi over his case concerning Peter Obi’s academic credentials, insisting that he ceased to be an LP member after his suspension was ratified in April, The party says any representation of Arabambi as an authorised Labour Party official is unauthorised and is considering possible legal action.