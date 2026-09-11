Olam Agri enters ruminant feed market with launch of Tru Value Cattle Feed Range

Olam Agri has entered the ruminant nutrition market with the launch of its Tru Value cattle feed range, marking a significant expansion of its Integrated Feed & Protein (IFP) business. The launch broadens Olam Agri’s feed portfolio beyond poultry and aquaculture, strengthening its position as a provider of nutrition solutions across key livestock sectors.

Tru Value was launched at an event in Nigeria, where Olam Agri already has a strong presence in poultry and aquaculture feed production. The country is one of Africa’s largest livestock markets, with rising demand for animal protein and ongoing efforts to improve herd productivity creating new opportunities for commercial cattle farming. The launch event in Kaduna State was attended by the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha as well as government officials, commercial farmers, livestock industry stakeholders, development partners, distributors and members of the media.

Sharad Gupta, President & Global Head, Integrated Feed & Protein at Olam Agri, framed the launch as the first step in a longer plan: “Our entry into ruminant nutrition marks an important milestone in the evolution of Olam Agri’s feed business. We have built strong capabilities serving poultry and aquaculture farmers, and we are now extending that expertise to support the development of more productive and sustainable cattle farming systems.

Nigeria is the first market for this expansion, and we see significant opportunities to help livestock farmers improve performance, strengthen food security and create greater value across the beef and dairy value chains.”

Speaking at the launch, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, commended the investment and pointed to nutrition as the practical starting point for reform: “The transformation of Nigeria’s livestock sector begins with improving productivity at farm level. Quality animal nutrition remains one of the most important factors in achieving better growth rates, improved milk yields, and higher returns for our farmers.

We commend Olam Agri for investing in innovative feed solutions that support the Federal Government’s commitment to building a modern, competitive, and sustainable livestock industry. Partnerships like this are critical to enhancing food security, increasing farmer incomes, and accelerating economic growth.”

The Minister added that the government would continue working to create an environment that attracts private sector investment and innovation across the livestock value chain.

The Tru Value range includes three products. Tru Value Beef Pellet supports efficient weight gain and shorter fattening cycles. Tru Value Beef Plus Pellet is formulated for accelerated growth and superior finishing performance. Tru Value Dairy Pellet is designed to raise milk yield and overall herd productivity. All three come from extensive research and nutritional development work and are made to deliver the same balanced nutrition in every bag, every time addressing two of the most persistent frustrations farmers report with traditional feeding methods: inconsistency and unreliable supply.

Several farmers at the event described what structured feeding had done for their own herds compared with conventional methods, offering the room a practical counterpoint to the technical presentations.

Through its entry into ruminant nutrition, Olam Agri is expanding its ability to serve livestock producers with science-based nutrition solutions across multiple species. The Tru Value launch in Nigeria represents the first step in the company’s broader ambition to support more productive, sustainable and commercially viable livestock systems through nutrition, technical expertise and strategic partnerships.