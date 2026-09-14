2027- Northern muslim women’s group backs Tinubu

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 14, 2026

Keypoints

• Over 500 Muslim women leaders from the 19 northern states and the FCT endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

• The women cited the administration’s achievements in education, security, infrastructure and economic development.

• They particularly praised the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, saying it had expanded access to tertiary education.

• Kaduna Governor Uba Sani and Gombe Governor Inuwa Yahaya also expressed support for Tinubu’s re-election.

• The women called for greater consultation with religious leaders, traditional rulers, youths, women and other stakeholders.

Main Story

More than 500 Muslim women scholars, preachers and Da’wah leaders from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election, The women, under the Muslim Intellectuals Forum, announced their support during an engagement meeting held in Kaduna on Sunday, In a communiqué read by Aisha Iliyasu Tukur from Jigawa State, the group said its decision followed presentations and extensive deliberations on the political direction of the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

The women cited what they described as the Tinubu administration’s achievements in education, security, infrastructure and economic development as reasons for supporting his re-election, They argued that continuity would allow the government to consolidate existing programmes, complete ongoing projects and deepen reforms aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians.

The group particularly commended the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, saying the scheme had expanded access to tertiary education and reduced financial pressure on students and their families. The women were also informed that 70 per cent of NELFund beneficiaries were from the North, They also praised Federal Government interventions in the security sector, including the reinforcement of military formations, procurement of equipment and recruitment of additional security personnel.

The Issues

The endorsement comes as political activities and alignments begin to intensify ahead of the 2027 presidential election, The women’s group said continuity was important for the completion of ongoing projects and the implementation of reforms. They, however, urged the government to sustain and expand its interventions in security, education, infrastructure, employment and economic development, They also called for stronger engagement between government and religious scholars, traditional rulers, community leaders, women, youths and professionals.

What’s Being Said

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani said the endorsement was based on the performance of the Tinubu administration rather than sentiment or selfish interests, He highlighted interventions in education, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and security, describing the women as influential religious leaders capable of reaching millions of Nigerians at the grassroots.

Sani urged them to take their message to communities across the 19 northern states, local government areas and wards. He also advised them to focus their campaigns on government performance and issues rather than ethnicity, religion or regional sentiments, The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, also declared his support for Tinubu’s re-election.

Yahaya said northern governors and their people would stand behind the President, while urging members of the All Progressives Congress to remain united ahead of the election, He also appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with the administration, arguing that some of its difficult economic decisions were necessary to prevent deeper economic problems.

What’s Next

The Muslim Intellectuals Forum is expected to coordinate its activities ahead of the 2027 election, following the decision to establish a women’s chapter of the organisation, The women also plan to take their message across the North as political mobilisation gathers momentum, With prominent northern governors and political leaders also expressing support for Tinubu, the endorsement adds to the growing political activity surrounding the 2027 presidential contest.

Bottom Line

More than 500 Muslim women leaders from northern Nigeria and the FCT have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, citing his administration’s interventions in education, security, infrastructure and the economy, The endorsement gives Tinubu additional support from a grassroots religious constituency in the North as political parties and groups begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 election.