FG, states, councils share record N3tn in July

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 19, 2026

Key Points

The Federal Government, 36 states and 774 local government councils shared a record N3.007tn from the Federation Account in July 2026.



The July allocation is the highest monthly FAAC distribution recorded in 2026.



Gross statutory revenue increased by N658.087bn, or 17.8 per cent, to N4.359tn in July from N3.700tn in June.



Gross VAT revenue fell slightly by N5.778bn, or 0.7 per cent, to N793.968bn.



The increase was supported by stronger receipts from petroleum and non-oil revenue sources.



Total FAAC allocations for January to July 2026 reached N15.997tn.



The government is urging the three tiers of government to turn higher allocations into productive investments.

Main Story

The Federal Government, 36 states and 774 local government councils shared a record N3.007tn from the Federation Account in July 2026, pushing monthly FAAC allocations above the N3tn mark for the first time, The allocation was approved at the August 2026 meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee held in Owerri, Imo State.

According to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, gross statutory revenue rose to N4.359tn in July from N3.700tn in June. The N658.087bn increase represents a 17.8 per cent rise and reflects stronger collections from several petroleum and non oil revenue sources, However, gross Value Added Tax revenue declined marginally from N799.746bn in June to N793.968bn in July, a reduction of N5.778bn or 0.7 per cent.

Several revenue streams recorded increases during the month, including Petroleum Profit Tax, Hydrocarbon Tax, Companies Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Stamp Duty Tax, petroleum royalties, mineral royalties, excise duty and gas-flaring penalties, The July allocation brings the total amount shared by the three tiers of government between January and July to N15.997tn.

The Issues

The record allocation highlights the significant increase in government revenues following major fiscal changes, including the removal of the petrol subsidy, foreign exchange reforms and efforts to expand the country’s tax base, The major challenge, however, is whether higher FAAC allocations will translate into stronger economic performance and improved living conditions.

The government is concerned that increased monthly revenue could simply lead to higher recurrent spending unless states and local governments use the additional funds to invest in infrastructure, human capital and productive economic activities, The FAAC meeting therefore placed emphasis on improving internally generated revenue, commercialising public assets, attracting private investment, expanding economic activity and strengthening transparency in public finances.

What’s Being Said

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation said the July figures point to a strengthening underlying revenue base, particularly because of improved statutory collections, Officials also stressed that revenue generating agencies must improve collection and remittance discipline to sustain the gains, States were encouraged to use the stronger revenue position to develop comprehensive asset registers, verify payrolls and publish audited financial accounts on time.

The committee also highlighted changes under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which took effect on January 1, 2026. Under the new framework, states’ share of VAT revenue increased from 50 per cent to 55 per cent, while the Federal Government’s share fell from 15 per cent to 10 per cent, The new arrangement also allocates 30 per cent of the states’ VAT pool according to the location where consumption occurs rather than where a company’s headquarters is registered.

What’s Next

The Federal Government and subnational governments are expected to focus on sustaining revenue collection while reducing dependence on crude oil, Solid minerals and other non-oil revenue sources are expected to remain important areas of focus as authorities seek to build a more diversified and predictable revenue base.

States will also face pressure to demonstrate that increased FAAC receipts are being converted into infrastructure, social services and other productive investments, The FAAC committee is expected to continue working with revenue-generating agencies to close collection gaps and improve remittance compliance.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s three tiers of government shared a record N3.007tn in July, bringing total FAAC distributions for the first seven months of 2026 to N15.997tn. While the revenue surge provides governments with greater fiscal space, the bigger test will be whether the additional money is used to strengthen infrastructure, public services and economic activity rather than simply finance higher government spending.