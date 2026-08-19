Tinubu addresses world leaders at UN general assembly sept, 23rd

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 19, 2026

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly on September 23rd, 2026.



He is expected to speak as the 10th speaker during the morning session on the second day of the high level General Debate.



Tinubu is expected to speak between 11:30am and noon New York time, or 4:30pm Nigerian time.



The UNGA 81 theme is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”



Tinubu is expected to participate in meetings and events focused on climate action, sea-level rise and pandemic preparedness.



Nigeria plans to use the gathering to promote its reforms and seek international support for regional border policing.



Tinubu could also meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the assembly.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to join world leaders at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he will deliver Nigeria’s national statement on September 23, 2026, According to a provisional list of speakers obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu is scheduled as the 10th speaker during the morning session on the second day of the high level General Debate.

The Nigerian president is expected to speak between 11:30am and noon New York time, equivalent to about 4:30pm Nigerian time, The General Debate will bring together representatives from all 193 UN member states, including more than 150 heads of state and government.

The Issues

Tinubu’s appearance at UNGA 81 will provide Nigeria with an opportunity to present the administration’s reforms to the international community and seek greater cooperation on regional security, One major issue expected to feature in Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements is border policing in West Africa. Nigeria has described porous regional borders as a significant security challenge and is seeking broader international backing for a regional border-policing initiative, Tinubu is also expected to participate in discussions on climate action, rising sea levels, pandemic preparedness and other global issues.

What’s Being Said

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, confirmed Tinubu’s attendance and said the president’s participation would allow Nigeria to showcase reforms being implemented by his administration, Ibrahim also said Nigeria would engage stakeholders on border policing and seek international support for the regional initiative.

The ambassador disclosed that a meeting between Tinubu and U.S. President Donald Trump could take place on the sidelines of the assembly, Tinubu is also expected to meet outgoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, the outgoing UN Deputy Secretary-General.

What’s Next

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly will officially open on September 8, while the high level General Debate will take place from September 22 to September 28, Tinubu is expected to hold several bilateral meetings, participate in high-level events and engage international leaders during the week, His September 23 address is expected to focus attention on Nigeria’s domestic reforms, regional security priorities and the country’s role in international affairs.

Bottom Line

Tinubu’s planned appearance at UNGA 81 gives Nigeria a major international platform to present its reforms, strengthen diplomatic relationships and seek support for regional security initiatives. His September 23 address will be one of the key moments of Nigeria’s participation in the 2026 General Assembly.