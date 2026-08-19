Canada invites 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residence

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 19, 2026

Key Points

Canada invited 1,000 candidates through Express Entry to apply for permanent residence.



The draw was held on August 18, 2026.



The minimum CRS score was 523.



The round was smaller and more competitive than the August 5 CEC draw.



Candidates were selected based on their ranking in the Express Entry pool.



The tie-breaking rule used August 17, 2026, at 22:09:00 UTC.



The Canadian Experience Class is designed for skilled workers with Canadian work experience.

Main Story

Canada has invited 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residence through its Express Entry system under the Canadian Experience Class, According to ministerial instructions published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the invitation round took place on August 18, 2026. Candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 523 to receive an invitation.

The draw was conducted at 10:13:44 UTC, with invitations issued to the first 1,000 eligible candidates in the ranking. IRCC also applied a tie-breaking rule based on the date and time candidates submitted their Express Entry profiles, The latest round continues Canada’s focus on candidates who already have Canadian work experience. The Canadian Experience Class is one of three federal economic immigration programs managed through Express Entry.

The Issues

The main issue in the latest draw is the increase in the CRS cut off alongside a sharp reduction in the number of invitations, On August 5, Canada invited 3,000 CEC candidates with a CRS cut off of 516. Just 13 days later, the number of invitations fell to 1,000 while the cut off increased to 523, This suggests stronger competition among candidates in the Express Entry pool and makes a high CRS score increasingly important for candidates hoping to receive an invitation.

What’s Being Said

IRCC’s ministerial instructions confirmed that 1,000 invitations were issued to eligible foreign nationals ranked highest in the draw, The instructions, signed by Canada’s Minister of Citizenship and Immigration Lena Metlege Diab in Ottawa on August 18, stated that invitations could be issued between August 18 and August 19.

Express Entry remains Canada’s main system for managing permanent residence applications from skilled workers. Candidates are ranked using the CRS, which considers factors including age, education, language ability and work experience.

What’s Next

Candidates who received invitations can proceed with their permanent residence applications, provided they continue to meet the applicable requirements, For future Express Entry candidates, upcoming draws will be closely watched for changes in invitation numbers and CRS cut offs,, CEC candidates should also monitor their CRS scores and ensure their Express Entry profiles accurately reflect their current education, language results and work experience.

Bottom Line

Canada’s August 18 Express Entry draw issued 1,000 permanent residence invitations to Canadian Experience Class candidates at a CRS cut-off of 523. The smaller draw and higher score compared with the August 5 round indicate that CEC selection has become more competitive, making CRS points increasingly important for candidates seeking permanent residence in Canada.