FG launches employees’ compensation scheme to strengthen workplace safety

Key points

Federal Government inaugurates Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) for civil servants.

Didi Walson-Jack says initiative will enhance staff welfare and productivity.

Implementation backed by partnership with Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund.

Main story

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) as part of efforts to improve staff welfare, enhance workplace safety, and boost productivity within the federal civil service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, announced the development at the inauguration of the ECS Help Desk in Abuja.

She described the scheme as a strategic intervention designed to provide timely compensation and support for civil servants affected by work-related injuries, occupational diseases, disabilities, or death.

The issues

Workplace safety and employee welfare have remained key concerns in the public sector, with existing frameworks often limited in scope or slow in delivering support.

The introduction of the ECS is aimed at strengthening protection mechanisms while complementing existing initiatives such as the Group Life Assurance Scheme.

What’s being said

Walson-Jack said the scheme reflects the commitment of the administration of Bola Tinubu to safeguarding the well-being and dignity of public servants.

She added that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to ensure effective implementation.

Managing Director of NSITF, Oluwaseyi Faleye, described the ECS as a major step toward institutionalising structured care and protection for workers.

He noted that the scheme would operate through a transparent, payroll-driven system, while the ECS Help Desk would provide information, claims support, and a feedback mechanism.

What’s next

The ECS is expected to be rolled out across federal ministries, departments, and agencies, with monitoring systems in place to ensure effective delivery.

Stakeholders will also focus on awareness and accessibility to ensure civil servants fully benefit from the scheme.

Bottom line

The Employees’ Compensation Scheme marks a significant step in strengthening workplace protection and welfare in Nigeria’s civil service, with government aiming to create a safer and more responsive work environment.