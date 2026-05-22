Experts urge Nigerian youths to embrace innovation, leadership for national development

Key points

Stakeholders have encouraged Nigerian youths to develop leadership, innovation and digital skills for societal transformation.

Speakers at the IV LEAD conference stressed the importance of self-development, adaptability and problem-solving.

Experts also urged youths to convert ideas into practical and market-driven solutions.

Main story

Stakeholders have called on Nigerian youths to embrace leadership, innovation and digital skills as tools for driving transformational change and sustainable development within their communities.

The call was made on Friday in Abuja during the “Unleash Your Leadership Potential Conference” organised by IV LEAD, a leadership development organisation focused on raising transformational leaders through digital solutions and social innovation.

Founder and Executive Director of IV LEAD, Mr Mayowa Odetayo, said the conference was designed to help young people discover, develop and maximise their hidden potential and leadership abilities.

According to him, the programme seeks to equip participants with innovative and digital skills capable of addressing societal challenges and creating measurable social impact.

Odetayo urged Nigerian youths to see themselves as part of the solution to national problems rather than victims of the system.

“The goal is to ensure that everyone here can express their hidden potential and skills and use digital solutions to make social impacts in their communities,” he said.

“We want youths to become innovative, creative and problem solvers because once you wear the cap of a problem solver, you already carry value.”

He further described young people with problem-solving abilities as Nigeria’s emerging “mineral resources,” stressing that innovation and social entrepreneurship remain critical to national growth.

“As social entrepreneurs, we pursue passion and impact first, while profit comes later. If Nigerian youths become problem solvers, then they are the new mineral resources Nigeria is looking for,” he added.

Odetayo advised youths not to underestimate their abilities but to invest in self-development, mentorship and strategic collaborations that would help them unlock their full potential.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Herald Leadership Consult, Mr Osagie Itamah, described the conference as a valuable platform for leadership and innovation development.

He said leadership remains a critical factor for success in every sphere of life and urged youths to become adaptable and future-ready in an increasingly dynamic world.

“The best thing about the future is that it comes only one day at a time,” he said.

“If you do not change positively and become flexible in your approach to life and work, you may be left behind.”

Itamah stressed that leadership goes beyond titles and positions, noting that effective leaders must be flexible enough to navigate evolving realities and challenges.

Similarly, the Head of Digital at OCP Africa, Mr Akintunde Akinwande, urged youths to move beyond generating ideas and focus on building practical, innovative and market-driven solutions.

Akinwande noted that many promising ideas fail because they lack feasibility, practicality and commercial viability.

“It is very easy to have ideas, but young people must learn how to innovate those ideas into solutions that create value,” he said.

“What we discussed today is how inventions can be transformed into innovative solutions that are practical, feasible and marketable.”

The issues

Nigeria continues to face growing concerns over youth unemployment, underemployment and limited opportunities, making innovation and skills development increasingly important.

Experts say the rapidly evolving digital economy demands that young people acquire leadership, technological and entrepreneurial competencies to remain competitive and relevant.

The discussions also highlight the need for stronger mentorship structures and innovation ecosystems capable of supporting youth-driven solutions and enterprises.

What’s being said

Speakers at the conference stressed that Nigerian youths possess enormous potential capable of driving social and economic transformation if properly harnessed.

They also emphasized the importance of adaptability, creativity and practical innovation in navigating today’s rapidly changing global environment.

Stakeholders further encouraged youths to pursue personal growth, strategic networking and value-driven entrepreneurship.

What’s next

IV LEAD and other youth-focused organisations are expected to continue promoting leadership development and digital innovation programmes across the country.

Participants are also expected to apply lessons from the conference toward developing community-based solutions and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Bottom line

The conference reinforced the growing consensus that empowering Nigerian youths with leadership, innovation and digital skills remains essential for building a more productive, solution-driven and economically competitive society.