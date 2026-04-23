Federal High Court upholds FCCPC authority over Nigerian banking sector

Keypoints

The Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the FCCPC’s statutory power to investigate consumer complaints within the financial services sector.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc had challenged the commission’s jurisdiction in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1972/2025, arguing that banks were under the exclusive oversight of the CBN.

Justice James Omotosho ruled that the FCCP Act (Sections 1, 2, 17, and 104) grants the commission overriding authority in competition and consumer protection matters.

FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman Tunji Bello described the judgment as a “significant milestone” for bank customers who have faced unfair treatment.

The ruling clarifies that regulatory accountability and consumer confidence are mutually reinforcing pillars in a healthy market.

Main Story

A major legal battle over the oversight of Nigeria’s banking sector has concluded with a decisive victory for consumer rights. On Thursday, April 23, 2026, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) celebrated a Federal High Court judgment that solidifies its authority to regulate competition and protect customers within the financial industry.

The case arose when United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc contested the commission’s jurisdiction, asserting that as a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed entity, its operations should fall outside the FCCPC’s reach.

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the case, disagreed with the bank’s position. He cited specific sections of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) which explicitly state that the commission’s powers in competition and consumer matters supersede other laws.

This judicial guidance effectively ends the debate over whether the FCCPC can intervene in disputes involving banks, providing a clear path for customers to seek redress beyond the internal mechanisms of financial institutions.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the inter-agency jurisdictional gap; for years, financial institutions have navigated a “grey area” between CBN’s prudential guidelines and the FCCPC’s consumer protection mandate. Authorities must solve the problem of administrative-duplication friction, as banks now face oversight from two powerful regulators, which could lead to conflicting directives if coordination is not maintained.

Furthermore, there is a consumer-confidence risk; without a strong, independent arbiter like the FCCPC, customers often feel powerless against the vast legal and financial resources of major banks. To succeed, the FCCPC must ensure its enforcement remains professional and fair, focusing on “due process” as emphasized by Executive Vice Chairman Tunji Bello.

What’s Being Said

“The judgment provided judicial guidance on the complementary relationship between sector regulation and the consumer protection framework,” stated Tunji Bello.

Bello added that the ruling is a milestone for customers who have “endured unfair treatment by service providers.”

Justice James Omotosho emphasized that FCCPA Sections 1, 2, 17(e), and 104 grant the agency “overriding powers” in these matters.

What’s Next

The FCCPC is expected to launch a nationwide audit of pending bank customer complaints that were previously stalled due to the jurisdictional dispute.

New collaborative protocols between the CBN and the FCCPC are anticipated to ensure that financial regulations and consumer protections work in tandem.

Commercial banks are likely to review their internal dispute resolution policies to avoid the costly “judicial guidance” and penalties that the FCCPC can now legally impose.

Legal analysts expect this ruling to serve as a precedent for other regulated sectors—such as telecommunications and electricity—that might attempt to challenge the FCCPC’s overriding authority.

Bottom Line

By affirming that the FCCPC’s powers supersede those of sector-specific regulators in consumer matters, the court has placed the protection of the Nigerian citizen at the top of the legal hierarchy. For the banking public, this means that the “CBN-licensed” tag is no longer a shield for banks to avoid accountability under the broader consumer protection framework.