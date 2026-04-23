Tinubu approves N17bn community fund to drive grassroots projects nationwide

Key points

Bola Tinubu approves N17bn for community-led projects across 8,804 wards.

New task force to oversee implementation of Social Action Fund initiative.

Programme targets local development in health, education, and infrastructure.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Community-Based National Social Action Fund Task Force to accelerate grassroots development across Nigeria’s 8,804 wards.

The initiative, announced by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, will deploy community-driven interventions tailored to local needs, with each ward engaging verified organisations to implement priority projects.

The approval builds on earlier reforms, including the Social Action Fund (SAF) introduced in 2023 and the Community-Based Procurement Platform approved in January 2026, aimed at enabling community groups to access funding for projects valued at up to N50 million.

The issues

The initiative comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen service delivery at the grassroots level, where gaps in infrastructure, healthcare access, and social services remain significant.

Analysts say centralised development approaches have often struggled to address localised needs effectively, making community-led interventions a potentially more responsive model.

What’s being said

According to the ministry, a Programme Management Unit will be domiciled within the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) Coordination Office to oversee implementation, with project execution expected between March and December 2026.

The Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation have been directed to release N17 billion into a dedicated intervention account to support implementation, monitoring, and accountability.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the initiative places communities at the centre of development.

“This approach places communities at the center of development. By enabling each ward to identify and implement its priority needs, we are unlocking practical solutions that directly improve livelihoods,” he said.

He noted that projects could include community nutrition support, provision of essential health commodities, and minor infrastructure improvements in schools and health facilities.

What’s next

The task force, comprising key ministers and heads of government agencies, is expected to drive implementation and ensure transparency in fund utilisation.

In a related move, the President also approved the upgrade of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria, into a national public health institute to strengthen disease surveillance and emergency response capacity.

Bottom line

The N17bn Social Action Fund initiative signals a shift toward community-led development, with the Federal Government aiming to deliver targeted, grassroots impact across Nigeria.