Ogun environmental officials arrest woman caught dumping refuse in drainage

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 8, 2026

Keypoints

• Ogun environmental officials have arrested a woman accused of dumping refuse into a drainage channel in Sagamu

• The incident was captured in a viral video during rainfall

• The woman was seen emptying a yellow sack filled with refuse into the drainage

• OGWAMA confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday

• The agency warned residents against indiscriminate waste disposal

Main Story

The Ogun State Waste Management Authority, OGWAMA, in collaboration with Environmental Health Officers of Sagamu Local Government, has arrested a woman caught dumping refuse into a drainage channel, The incident occurred in Sagamu and was captured on video while rainfall was ongoing. The woman was seen carrying a yellow sack filled with refuse before emptying the waste into the drainage.

According to the video, she appeared unbothered even after being filmed and confronted over the act, The video later went viral, prompting environmental officials to track down and apprehend the woman, OGWAMA confirmed the arrest in a statement posted on X on Tuesday, The agency said the woman was apprehended following the circulation of the video and reiterated the need for residents to dispose of waste properly.

The Issues

Dumping refuse into drainage channels can obstruct water flow and worsen flooding, particularly during heavy rainfall, The incident has also renewed concerns about indiscriminate waste disposal and the need for residents to use approved waste collection services.

What’s Being Said

OGWAMA urged residents to stop dumping waste indiscriminately and patronise waste collection operators accredited by the agency, The authority stressed that maintaining a cleaner environment is a shared responsibility.

What Next

The arrested woman may face further action from the relevant environmental authorities over the alleged violation, OGWAMA is also expected to continue monitoring waste disposal practices and responding to reports of illegal dumping across the state, Residents are being encouraged to report similar environmental violations and use approved waste disposal channels.

Bottom Line

The viral video has triggered swift action from Ogun environmental authorities, leading to the arrest of the woman, The development serves as a fresh warning that dumping refuse in drainage channels can attract enforcement action, especially as the state intensifies efforts to prevent blocked drains and flooding.