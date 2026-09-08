Day 44 live updates, Tram’s hoh reign starts with mayhem – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 8, 2026

Keypoints

• Tensions rise as housemates clash over cleaning duties and the weekly wager

• Tram faces criticism over his leadership style as arguments spread across the house

• Tram and Yusuf nearly come to blows before fellow housemates intervene

• Sheba opens up to Yusuf about her past marriage and personal struggles

• Wager doubts grow as housemates begin planning their presentation

• Tram assigns roles as preparations for the wager get underway

Main Story

Day 44 in the Big Brother Naija house began with arguments as Tram’s new HoH reign quickly descended into chaos, Oyin clashed with Abi before tensions spread to Chimsom Chuka and Sheba. Another dispute later erupted in the kitchen over cleaning duties and the weekly wager, with Flora accusing some housemates of hypocrisy.

The situation escalated when Tram and Yusuf got into each other’s faces during an argument. Other housemates intervened and separated them, Tram later insisted that he would not force anyone to clean, while Chimsom Chuka reminded him that he had also resisted some cleaning duties during his own HoH reign, As the drama continued, housemates also began expressing doubts about their chances in the wager.

The Issues

The major issues are leadership, cleaning responsibilities and growing frustration over the wager preparation, Tram’s decision not to force housemates to participate in chores has drawn criticism, while tensions between several contestants continue to threaten the house’s unity.

What’s Being Said

Abi advised Tram to take control of his HoH reign and make it clear that other housemates do not speak for him, Meanwhile, Yusuf said he was proud of how well he had managed to stay calm despite the heightened tension in the house, Sheba also opened up to Yusuf about her previous marriage and the struggles that eventually led her to leave the relationship.

What Next

Tram has now moved the house toward wager preparation by assigning roles to the housemates, Barry will juggle, Ricky will perform as a mime, while Araga and Flora will be clowns. Oyin chose hula hooping, with other housemates still deciding on their roles, Tram plans to develop the wager script once all roles are confirmed.

Bottom Line

Tram’s HoH reign has barely begun, but the house is already divided by arguments over chores, leadership and the wager, With tensions still high, Tram must now bring the housemates together and deliver a strong wager presentation before the week gets even more complicated.