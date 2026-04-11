Defence Minister decorates promoted officers, urges professionalism

Key points:

Defence Minister decorates newly promoted senior officers at MoD ceremony

Lt Col NV Olimma, Lt Col S Yakuba among beneficiaries

Exercise reinforces military tradition of merit, service, and leadership

Main story:

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), has decorated newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.

The event featured the elevation of officers, including Lieutenant Colonel NV Olimma and Lieutenant Colonel S Yakuba, as part of the Army’s recent promotion exercise aimed at strengthening leadership capacity within its ranks.

Presiding over the ceremony, the minister commended the officers for their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to national service, noting that their promotion reflects merit and years of exemplary performance.

Ceremony highlights:

A notable feature of the event was the participation of the officers’ spouses, who joined the minister in decorating the beneficiaries with their new ranks—an enduring military tradition that highlights the role of family support in service life.

The ceremony was attended by families of the officers, as well as senior military personnel from the Ministry of Defence, including serving and retired officers, underscoring the strong sense of camaraderie within the Armed Forces.

The context:

The decoration forms part of a broader promotion exercise recently approved by the Nigerian Army to enhance operational effectiveness and reinforce leadership across formations.

Military authorities say such promotions are essential in maintaining morale, rewarding excellence, and sustaining professionalism within the force.

Bottom line:

The decoration of newly promoted officers reflects the Nigerian Army’s continued emphasis on merit, discipline, and leadership, as it seeks to strengthen its operational readiness and institutional integrity.