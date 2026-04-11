Tinubu orders measures to cushion impact of Middle East crisis on Nigerians

Key points:

Tinubu directs economic team to address the impact of Middle East crisis

Rising fuel prices cited as major concern for Nigerians

President inaugurates key infrastructure projects in Bayelsa

Main story:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed key economic officials to develop measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis on Nigerians, particularly amid rising fuel prices.

The President gave the directive on Friday during a civic reception in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, following the inauguration of major projects executed by Governor Douye Diri.

According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu tasked the Ministries of Finance and Budget, alongside the Office of the Head of Service led by Didi Esther Walson-Jack, to assess the situation and recommend solutions to ease economic pressures on citizens.

Acknowledging the strain on households, the President noted that rising fuel costs—linked to global developments—are taking a toll on Nigerians.

“Yes, I hear you from various angles of the economy. The fuel prices are biting hard, but we must also reflect on global realities,” Tinubu said.

He assured that his administration would work closely with relevant institutions to introduce policies that would mitigate the hardship and stabilise the economy.

During the visit, the President inaugurated several key projects, including a 60-megawatt gas-fired Independent Power Plant in Elebele, the 630-metre Angiama–Oporoma Bridge, and a new road network in Yenagoa.

He noted that collaboration between federal and state governments remains critical to accelerating development and delivering meaningful outcomes for citizens.

What’s being said:

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerians, stressing that governance must translate into tangible benefits such as infrastructure, jobs, and economic opportunities.

“This is a government that cares. We will look at the numbers with the Ministry of Finance and Budget to ease the burden,” he added.

He also commended Governor Diri for delivering projects aligned with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing them as impactful and transformative.

The directive comes amid global economic uncertainties driven by tensions in the Middle East, which have contributed to volatility in energy markets and rising fuel prices in Nigeria.

Bottom line:

Tinubu’s directive signals a proactive response to global economic pressures, as the Federal Government seeks to cushion the impact on Nigerians while advancing infrastructure development and economic stability.