Troops arrest suspected ISWAP collaborator supplying items to terrorist son in Borno

Key points

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI arrested a suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP collaborator in Kukawa LGA of Borno State.

The suspect was allegedly transporting supplies to her son believed to be an ISWAP fighter.

Recovered items included food packs, hijabs and a wristwatch, while investigations continue.

Main story

Troops of the 196 Amphibious Battalion under Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a suspected collaborator linked to the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgent group during a routine security operation in Borno State.

The arrest reportedly took place on May 20, 2026, at about 8:00 a.m. at the C Company 7 Platoon checkpoint in Kukawa Local Government Area.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama disclosed the development on Friday through his official X account, citing military and security sources.

According to the sources, the suspect, identified as Mrs Kellu Alhaji Abba, a 50-year-old Kanuri woman from the Lawanti area of Baga town, was intercepted while allegedly conveying supplies to her son, Modu Mustapha, who is believed to be a Boko Haram/ISWAP member operating within the Dumba axis.

Items reportedly recovered from the suspect included four ready-to-use supplementary food packs, two hijabs and a wristwatch.

Military authorities said the suspect remains in the custody of the 196 Amphibious Battalion for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

The sources added that although the security situation across the North-East theatre remains relatively stable, it continues to be unpredictable due to ongoing terrorist threats and insurgent activities.

They further stated that troops deployed under Operation HADIN KAI have continued to maintain operational effectiveness and high morale in ongoing counter-terrorism operations across the region.

The issues

The arrest highlights continuing concerns over logistics and supply networks allegedly sustaining insurgent groups operating in Nigeria’s North-East.

Security agencies have repeatedly warned that terrorist groups often rely on local collaborators and informal support channels for movement of food, supplies and intelligence.

The incident also underscores the persistent security challenges facing communities in Borno State despite ongoing military offensives against Boko Haram and ISWAP factions.

What’s being said

Military sources say investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the suspect’s alleged involvement and possible links to insurgent operations.

Security officials maintain that troops remain vigilant and committed to disrupting terrorist supply chains and strengthening security across the theatre of operations.

Analysts have also stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and community cooperation in combating insurgency.

What’s next

The suspect is expected to undergo further interrogation as military authorities intensify efforts to uncover additional collaborators and operational networks linked to insurgent groups.

Counter-terrorism operations and surveillance activities are also expected to continue across affected communities in Borno and neighbouring states.

Bottom line

The interception of the suspected ISWAP collaborator reflects ongoing military efforts to disrupt terrorist logistics networks and reinforce security operations in Nigeria’s insurgency-affected North-East region.