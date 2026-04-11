FG launches nationwide learner identification number to drive digital education reform

Key points:

FG introduces Learner Identification Number (LIN) to track students nationwide

Over 1.9 million WAEC and NECO candidates already captured in first phase

Initiative aims to curb exam malpractice, improve data, and support policy planning

Main story:

The Federal Government has launched a nationwide Learner Identification Number (LIN), a digital system designed to assign every student in Nigeria a unique and permanent academic identity.

The initiative, unveiled by the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, is aimed at strengthening education planning, enhancing learning continuity, and enabling targeted interventions across the sector.

Through a statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director, Press and Public Relations, on the agency’s X account, Alausa described the rollout as a major milestone in Nigeria’s education reform agenda, aligned with the human capital development priorities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the minister, the first phase of implementation has already captured over 1.9 million candidates sitting for the 2026 examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The issues:

The LIN system is integrated with the Digitised National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS), creating a comprehensive national database of learners and schools.

It enables seamless tracking of students’ academic progression from basic to tertiary levels, while linking each learner to a verified identity.

Education authorities say the system will significantly enhance examination integrity by reducing impersonation and other forms of malpractice, while also improving the accuracy of education data nationwide.

What’s being said:

The Ministry noted that beyond examination management, the LIN will support efforts to identify out-of-school children, monitor dropouts, and address learning gaps through data-driven interventions.

It added that the initiative would strengthen transparency and accountability in the education system, while improving resource allocation and policy implementation.

What’s next:

The Federal Ministry of Education plans to expand the LIN system across all public and private schools nationwide, with a call on stakeholders to support its full adoption and implementation.

Bottom line:

The introduction of the Learner Identification Number marks a significant step towards a more digital, transparent, and data-driven education system in Nigeria, with the potential to improve learning outcomes and strengthen long-term education planning.