Breaking news- big brother revokes Nomy’s participation privilege, ends her BBNaija journey

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 8, 2026

Keypoints

• Big Brother has revoked Nomy’s participation privilege in the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house

• The decision follows Nomy’s repeated defiance of Big Brother’s instructions

• Her latest violation occurred while she was serving as the bench warmer for the week

• Nomy was instructed to remain on her bench and wear a designated vest

• She left both her bench and vest behind, prompting Big Brother to question her actions

• Nomy had already received a strike the previous week for repeatedly defying instructions

• Big Brother described the earlier strike as her “last and final warning”

• Big Brother reminded Nomy that participation in the house is a privilege

• Nomy was given 30 minutes to gather her belongings and leave the house

• Her removal ends her chances of winning the season’s grand prize

Main Story

Big Brother Naija housemate Nomy’s journey in the Show Ya Sef house has come to an abrupt end after Big Brother revoked her participation privilege, The decision followed another confrontation over Nomy’s conduct and her failure to follow Big Brother’s instructions. The latest incident occurred while she was serving as the bench warmer for the week.

Nomy had been instructed to remain on her assigned bench and wear a vest. However, she left the bench and also abandoned the vest, Big Brother subsequently questioned her about her actions, “Why have you left your bench and vest behind, what’s your intention?” Big Brother asked before giving Nomy an opportunity to respond.

After listening to her response, Big Brother reminded Nomy that she had already been warned about her conduct, The latest development comes just one week after Nomy received a strike. She became the first housemate of the Show Ya Sef season to receive a strike after Big Brother found her guilty of repeatedly defying his instructions, At the time, Big Brother described the strike as her “last and final warning.”

Despite that warning, Nomy again found herself at the centre of a disciplinary confrontation after failing to follow his instructions, Big Brother then reminded Nomy that being part of the Big Brother Naija house is a privilege, He announced that the privilege was being revoked with immediate effect and ordered Nomy to pack her belongings and leave the house within 30 minutes, The decision officially ends Nomy’s participation in the Show Ya Sef season. She is no longer a housemate and has been removed from the race for the season’s grand prize.

The Issues

The key issue is Nomy’s repeated refusal or failure to comply with Big Brother’s instructions, Her latest violation becomes more serious because it occurred after she had already received a strike and what Big Brother called her “last and final warning, The situation highlights the strict authority Big Brother maintains over the house and the consequences housemates can face when they repeatedly breach instructions, Nomy’s case also demonstrates that a previous warning does not guarantee another opportunity when a housemate commits another violation.

What’s Being Said

Big Brother directly challenged Nomy over why she had abandoned her assigned bench and vest, He also reminded her of her previous disciplinary action and made it clear that her earlier warning had already established the seriousness of her conduct, Big Brother’s central message was that participation in the house is a privilege, After considering the latest incident alongside her previous strike, he chose to revoke that privilege rather than issue another warning.

What Next

Nomy will now complete her exit from the Big Brother Naija house after packing her belongings within the 30-minute deadline, The remaining housemates will continue the competition without her, while Nomy’s sudden departure is likely to trigger reactions and discussions among viewers and fans of the show, The focus will also shift to the remaining contestants as they compete for the season’s grand prize.

Big Brother’s decision could further reinforce the importance of following instructions, particularly for housemates who may already have disciplinary records, Any further developments inside the house, including reactions from the remaining housemates or additional decisions from Big Brother, could shape the next phase of the competition.

Bottom Line

Nomy has run out of room for another warning, After receiving a strike and being told it was her “last and final warning,” she committed another violation by leaving her assigned bench and vest, Big Brother has now acted decisively, revoked her participation privilege and ordered her out of the house, Her exit immediately changes the dynamics of the Show Ya Sef competition, leaving the remaining housemates to continue the battle for the grand prize without her.