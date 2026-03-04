Court jails two 40 years for producing, distributing Fake alcohol in Lagos

KEY POINTS

Federal High Court convicts two men for producing and distributing adulterated alcoholic beverages.

Counterfeit versions of Hennessy, Jameson, William Lawson’s and Gordon’s Gin recovered in Lagos.

NAFDAC vows intensified nationwide enforcement against fake and unregistered products.

MAIN STORY

The Federal High Court has convicted two individuals for the production and distribution of adulterated and unregistered alcoholic beverages in Lagos State, sentencing them to a combined 40 years’ imprisonment.

The convicts, Otuorimuno Nelson Aziakpono, 58, and Ikegwuonu Davidson Ikechukwu, 28, were found guilty on eight counts bordering on possession of unwholesome products, manufacture and distribution of counterfeit beverages, and related offences under relevant laws.

Their conviction followed an enforcement operation carried out on December 3, 2025, at Kojo Street, Ijanikin, and Vespa Market in Lagos.

During the operation, officials recovered counterfeit and unregistered variants of popular alcoholic brands, including Hennessy, Jameson Irish Whiskey, William Lawson’s and Gordon’s Gin.

Authorities said the products were unwholesome, misleadingly packaged and unsafe for consumption, posing significant health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

The enforcement action was led by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and combating the circulation of fake and adulterated products in the country.

THE ISSUES

The proliferation of counterfeit alcoholic beverages remains a major public health and consumer protection concern in Nigeria. Adulterated alcohol can contain harmful substances that may lead to severe health complications, including poisoning and death.

The illegal production and distribution of such products also undermine legitimate businesses and erode consumer confidence in regulated markets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

NAFDAC warned that the risks associated with adulterated alcoholic products are grave and far-reaching, stressing that it will not relent in its enforcement drive.

The agency urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious products or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

WHAT’S NEXT

NAFDAC says it will intensify surveillance, inspections and enforcement operations nationwide to clamp down on counterfeit food and beverage producers.

Authorities are also expected to sustain public awareness campaigns to educate consumers on identifying genuine products and the dangers of fake alcohol.

BOTTOM LINE

The 40-year combined jail sentence sends a strong message that the production and distribution of counterfeit alcoholic beverages will attract severe penalties, as regulators step up efforts to protect public health and restore confidence in the market.