NAFDAC Warns Of Revalidated SMA Gold Infant Formula In Kaduna

KEY POINTS

NAFDAC has alerted the public to a suspected revalidated batch of SMA Gold First Infant Milk Formula (900g) being sold in Kaduna State.

Physical examinations revealed altered date markings, with the product linked to gastrointestinal distress in a four-month-old infant.

The agency has directed a nationwide mop-up of the affected batch, identified by number 22939510A1206 07:35.

MAIN STORY

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an urgent public alert regarding a suspected revalidated batch of SMA Gold First Infant Milk Formula (900 grams) circulating in Kaduna State. The agency launched an investigation after receiving a report of a four-month-old infant suffering from diarrhea following the consumption of the product. Physical examination of the sample confirmed that the manufacturing and expiry dates on a top sticker were inconsistent with the original dates printed underneath, indicating tampering and illegal revalidation.

The original product, manufactured by Nestle with NAFDAC Reg. No B1-2783, had an actual manufacturing date of May 28, 2023, and an expiry date of May 28, 2025. However, the tampered batch claims a new manufacturing date of Jan. 20, 2025, and an expiry date of Jan. 20, 2027. NAFDAC warns that such alterations pose severe health risks, including acute gastroenteritis, dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and potential fatal outcomes if the formula is contaminated with pathogenic bacteria.

In response to the discovery, NAFDAC has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to conduct surveillance and mop up the revalidated products from the supply chain. The agency emphasizes that infant formulas are designed to mirror breast milk and must strictly comply with regulatory shelf-life requirements to maintain nutritional integrity. Expired formulas not only lose essential nutrients but can also harbor dangerous microbes that threaten the vulnerable immune systems of infants.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

NAFDAC stated on its official X handle that the diarrhea case in the infant points to “possible product deterioration, risking acute gastroenteritis, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalance”.

The agency noted that the inconsistency in date markings “confirmed the suspicion of revalidation and tampering”.

The regulatory body warned that revalidating infant formula dates is a serious violation, risking “adulteration, consumer deception, and public health harm”.

WHAT’S NEXT

NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators will carry out surveillance and mop up the revalidated product across Nigeria.

Distributors, retailers, and caregivers are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid the sale or use of batch 22939510A1206 07:35 .

. Healthcare professionals and consumers are urged to report any suspicious or substandard products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the illegal revalidation of infant formula represents a severe threat to infant health and a criminal violation of safety standards. NAFDAC’s swift move to mop up the tampered SMA Gold batch highlights the critical need for caregivers to verify the authenticity and physical condition of all packaged food before use.