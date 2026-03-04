Experts identify biotechnology as key to stabilizing Nigeria’s strained food system

KEY POINTS

Biotechnology is a critical tool for stabilizing a food system strained by climate change, pests, and a rapidly growing population.

Experts in the biotechnology space state the technology is key to food stability in developing countries, specifically Nigeria.

Direct applications include the creation of climate-smart crops that can survive drought and unpredictable rainfall.

Biofortification through biotechnology is addressing micronutrient deficiencies in rural communities by enhancing the nutritional value of staples.

MAIN STORY

Biotechnology has emerged as a fundamental solution for addressing the multidimensional challenges of food security in Nigeria. Experts told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the technology is essential for managing a food system currently under pressure from environmental and demographic shifts.

Researcher Prof. Charles Adetunji explained that biotechnology is being used to develop drought-tolerant crop varieties, such as maize and rice, which are vital for regions facing unpredictable rainfall and increasing soil salinity.

The scope of biotechnology extends into nutritional enhancement and faster breeding cycles. Through biofortification, scientists have developed staples like Pro-Vitamin A Cassava to combat micronutrient deficiencies in rural areas. Additionally, yielding enhancement is being achieved through the use of molecular markers, which allow researchers to identify and breed high-yielding traits significantly faster than traditional cross-breeding methods.

In terms of crop protection, biotechnology offers built-in management against pests and diseases that currently cost Nigeria billions of Naira annually. Dr. Rose Gidado, a prominent expert in the field, highlighted that Nigeria was the first country to release Genetically Modified (GM) cowpea, which is resistant to the Maruca pod borer. This innovation, along with Tela maize designed to resist the Fall Armyworm, drastically reduces the reliance on expensive and toxic chemical pesticides. Furthermore, the use of Tissue Culture techniques allows for the mass production of disease-free seedlings, ensuring healthy plantlets for a wide variety of crops.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Biotechnology helps develop drought-tolerant crops like maize and rice varieties that require less water, or can survive dry spells,” stated Prof. Charles Adetunji , biotechnology researcher.

"Nigeria was the first country to release Genetically Modified (GM) cowpea… this significantly reduces the need for expensive and toxic chemical pesticides," noted Dr. Rose Gidado, biotechnology expert.

, biotechnology expert. “Food security is not just about grains, it is also about protein.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Continuous monitoring of the commercial adoption of Tela maize and GM cowpea among smallholder farmers in West Africa.

Expansion of Tissue Culture facilities to increase the availability of disease-free plantlets for a broader range of indigenous crops.

Further research into biofortified staples to address specific regional nutritional gaps across Nigeria’s rural communities.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that biotechnology is no longer just a laboratory concept but a necessary pillar for Nigeria’s agricultural survival. Experts insist that by leveraging climate-smart crops and advanced pest management, the nation can build a resilient food system capable of feeding its growing population despite the challenges of climate change.