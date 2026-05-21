Keypoints

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has underscored the need to expand the UN Security Council to halt superpower impunity.

The declaration was delivered during a press briefing concluding his official visit to Japan, marking 70 years of UN cooperation.

Guterres criticized the current global architecture as outdated and ineffective for resolving modern international conflicts.

The chief executive highlighted severe legitimacy deficits, noting the complete lack of permanent representation for Africa and Latin America.

Authorities warned that veto abuse by major powers encourages mid-sized nations to flout international law without fear of punishment.

Main Story

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has underscored the need to expand UN Security Council membership to curb the impunity of veto-wielding superpowers.

Speaking to the press on the final day of his official visit to Japan, Guterres argued that the global problem-solving architecture, in particular the UN Security Council and global financial institutions, are not as effective as they need to be at this challenging moment.

He maintained that structural reform remains absolutely essential to make the council correspond to the realities of today’s world, noting that the existing framework suffers from a serious problem of legitimacy and ineffectiveness.

To rectify these geopolitical imbalances, Guterres indicated that the international community must increase the number of both permanent and non-permanent members on the council.

He expressed concern that while Asia contains half the world’s population, only one Asian country holds a permanent seat, while no African or Latin American nations are represented at all.

He noted that when superpowers violate international law and use their veto power to guarantee their own impunity, it becomes very difficult for the United Nations Secretariat to contain conflicts, as middle-sized powers assume they can act without punishment.

Consequently, Guterres called for a fairer multilateral system capable of defending international law and holding all nations accountable.

The Issues

Structural deadlock caused by unilateral vetoes prevents timely intervention in severe humanitarian and regional security crises.

Outdated post-World War II representation models fail to reflect the economic and demographic weight of the Global South.

The erosion of international legal compliance by major powers diminishes the moral authority and stabilizing capacity of the UN Secretariat.

What’s Being Said

Secretary-General António Guterres stated that “The global problem-solving architecture, in particular, the UN Security Council and global financial institutions, are not as effective as they need to be at this challenging moment.”

He emphasized institutional restructuring, adding that “the most important reform that needs to be established is the reform of the UN Security Council.”

“This is a serious problem of legitimacy and of ineffectiveness, and it is absolutely essential to increase the number of Permanent Members and to increase the number of non-Permanent Members,” Guterres maintained regarding representation.

Discussing the breakdown of global legal structures, he noted that “Countries are flouting international law with impunity.”

He warned of the systemic consequences of superpower actions, explaining that “when the bad example comes from superpowers, other middle-sized powers all over the world think that they can do whatever they want, without any punishment.”

What’s Next

Member states within the UN General Assembly will review the Secretary-General’s recommendations during upcoming sessions on institutional modernization.

Diplomatic envoys from underrepresented regions will leverage the briefing to coordinate joint reform proposals for permanent council seats.

Regional security analysts will monitor whether veto-wielding permanent members alter their voting patterns in response to rising global legitimacy critiques.

Bottom Line

Asserting that current global institutions lack the legitimacy to enforce international law, UN Chief António Guterres has demanded an immediate expansion of the UN Security Council’s permanent and non-permanent seats to counter the unchecked veto power of global superpowers.