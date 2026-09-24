Chelle demands strong start as Super Eagles open AFCON qualifiers

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 24, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria host Madagascar in Uyo on Friday as the Super Eagles begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign

Coach Éric Chelle wants Nigeria to establish its intent immediately and avoid the late pressure experienced during the World Cup qualifying campaign

Nigeria have recalled Ola Aina, Benjamin Fredricks and Taiwo Awoniyi, with Maduka Okoye and Stanley Nwabali competing for the starting goalkeeper role

Main Story

Super Eagles Head Coach Éric Chelle has called for a strong start to Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign ahead of Friday’s opening match against Madagascar in Uyo.

Nigeria will face Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for their second qualifying fixture on Tuesday, with Chelle stressing the importance of collecting points from the outset.

“We have to show everyone from Day One that we want it,” Éric Chelle, Super Eagles Head Coach, said.

Chelle said Nigeria must approach the qualifying campaign with determination and avoid the uncertainty that characterised parts of the team’s recent World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles have recalled defender Ola Aina, youngster Benjamin Fredricks and forward Taiwo Awoniyi for the two fixtures. Awoniyi was added to the squad following the forced absence of regular striker Victor Osimhen.

Chelle also has a decision to make in goal, with Maduka Okoye and Stanley Nwabali both available for the Madagascar fixture.

Nigeria’s defensive options include Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, while the attacking group features Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze.

George Ilenikhena, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, Awoniyi and Moses Usor are also available for selection.

The Super Eagles have won their previous two AFCON qualifying meetings with Madagascar, recording 2-0 victories in Calabar and Antananarivo during the 2010 and 2011 qualifying campaigns.

Madagascar, however, defeated Nigeria 2-0 in Alexandria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria had already secured qualification for the knockout stage before that match.

The Issues

The immediate issue for Nigeria is to convert squad depth into a positive opening result. The team enters the qualifiers with several established attacking and defensive options but must settle key selection decisions, particularly in goal.

The wider concern is consistency across a qualifying campaign. Chelle’s warning against a slow or uncertain start reflects the pressure created when points are dropped early and qualification is left to later fixtures.

Madagascar’s 2019 victory also provides recent competitive evidence that previous head-to-head results do not guarantee the outcome of Friday’s fixture.

What’s Being Said

“We have to show everyone from Day One that we want it,” Éric Chelle, Super Eagles Head Coach, said.

Chelle also said Nigeria must pursue points “without any hesitation” as the team begins its qualifying campaign.

The supplied source material does not include an independent response from Madagascar or an external analyst.

What’s Next

Nigeria will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Friday

The Super Eagles will travel to Guinea-Bissau for their second qualifier on Tuesday

Chelle must decide his starting goalkeeper and final match-day selection from the expanded squad

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s opening two fixtures will establish the early trajectory of its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign. Chelle’s emphasis on an immediate response reflects the importance of avoiding another qualifying campaign in which late results create unnecessary pressure.